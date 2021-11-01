List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
2021 N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo

Mon November 01, 2021 - National Edition


More than 100,000 sq. ft. of equipment and services were on display from nearly 150 companies.
More than 100,000 sq. ft. of equipment and services were on display from nearly 150 companies. Kenworth added a new dimension to this year’s exhibit with a cornhole tournament. John Deere equipment from Five Star Equipment is a mainstay in municipal garages across the state. From Clinton Tractor, Ron Young, sales representative, fields questions on the New Holland C332 compact tracked loader. Brett Gerard (L) and Jake Gerard of Peirce Eagle Equipment Company , which represent Vac Con vacuum units for cleaning pipe, culverts and hydro excavation. Zero turn mowers are now available with tracks from Altos. McQuade & Bannigan Inc. demonstrates its latest offerings in power tools from quality manufacturers like Milwaukee. Hitachi is a premier loader line that was featured at the Tracey Road exhibit. (L-R): Scott Collins of Tracey Road, Dustin Hoogebeen of Hitachi and Jerry Tracey, president of Tracey Road Equipment. Mari Louise Merkwa of Hybrid Building Solutions. The company has been providing material storage solutions for municipalities across New York State for decades. A big thank you to this year’s lunch sponsors: Alta Equipment, Tracey Road, Stadium International, Casey’s Truck Salvage World. Admar Supply, Tenco, Henderson Products, SoundOff Signal and Milton Cat. Monroe Truck Equipment demonstrated its new DTS truck body, which dumps, tilts and spreads with no CDL required, to Chemung County. The town of Litchfield in Herkimer County was ready to drive home this Caterpillar wheeled excavator until simple math told them it might take a little more time than they had available. (L-R): Jeff Pope; Clifford Coffin, highway superintendent; John Coy; and Jerry Wheelock. Kent Hogeboom (L) of the Superintendents Profile presents Robert Malone, highway superintendent of the town of Oswego, a pair of tickets to the 2022 NASCAR race weekend at Watkins Glen International Speedway. Josh Phillips (R), show manager of the N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo, presents Robert Brandt, assistant superintendent of street cleaning of the city of Syracuse, a pair of tickets to the Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers game. Every attendee of this year’s show was given the opportunity to win door prizes from nearly every exhibitor and the chance to win one of the grand prizes of Buffalo Bills tickets or NASCAR race tickets. The New York State Fairgrounds Exposition Center, with its central location, makes it the perfect location to host the annual N.Y.S. Highway & Public Work Expo. Checking out a new International truck with a Tenco body from Chenango County is Brandon Shaw with his sons, Carter and Elliot. The city of Syracuse is proud to take delivery of its new Western Star truck with an Air-Flo body from Tracey Road. Rich Devesty (L) of the city of Syracuse and Brendon Geiss, municipal truck sales manager of Tracey Road Equipment. Northland JCB and Vantage Equipment are now under the same roof of Alta Equipment. (L-R): Andy Schultz, Jeri Kocak, Todd Kaley, Ryan Curtis and John Dygert. Altec has satisfied the needs of municipal utility companies across the state for decades

The 2021 N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo is in the books and once again, it was a resounding success.

With more than 100,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space and nearly 150 exhibits, highway departments from across the state were drawn to the Expo Center at the NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse to experience the largest collection of highway and municipal equipment on display in New York State since the previous Expo in 2019.

Without exception, attendees and exhibitors alike expressed enthusiasm over being able to once again gather and celebrate our industry after being restricted for what certainly felt like a very long time.

On display at this year's show were trucks and truck bodies as well as earthmoving and excavating equipment, mowing and groundskeeping machines from every manufacturer imaginable. Essentially, if your highway department had a need, it could be filled at this year's N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo, sponsored by the Superintendents Profile. P

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.




