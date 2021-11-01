More than 100,000 sq. ft. of equipment and services were on display from nearly 150 companies.

The 2021 N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo is in the books and once again, it was a resounding success.

With more than 100,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space and nearly 150 exhibits, highway departments from across the state were drawn to the Expo Center at the NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse to experience the largest collection of highway and municipal equipment on display in New York State since the previous Expo in 2019.

Without exception, attendees and exhibitors alike expressed enthusiasm over being able to once again gather and celebrate our industry after being restricted for what certainly felt like a very long time.

On display at this year's show were trucks and truck bodies as well as earthmoving and excavating equipment, mowing and groundskeeping machines from every manufacturer imaginable. Essentially, if your highway department had a need, it could be filled at this year's N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo, sponsored by the Superintendents Profile. P

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.

Today's top stories