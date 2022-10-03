Absolute Auctions & Realty

Pleasant Valley, N.Y.

Booth 70

Whether a big or small gain is needed, surplus asset auctions can provide a much-needed boost in revenue to budgets. Absolute Auctions & Realty is a full-service provider that handles all the leg work "so you don't have to." The company works closely with each client to ensure the auction runs smoothly, efficiently and transparently from photographing and watermarking assets to marketing and reporting.

Acari-FS

Old Saybrook, N.Y.

Booths 47 and 48

The company serves the emergency lighting industry by mixing ACARI's innovative bracketry with industry-leading LED lighting and offers effective and more sustainable solutions to problems the industry faces every day. From the "original" drill-free installation to the application ACARI Fleet Solutions, Acari-FS is "there to make your fleet safer and smarter."

AccuGPS

Jamesville, N.Y.

Booth 36

The company offers the real time, reliable and affordable 4G/LTE GPS tracker. Its intuitive system allows you to effectively cut the fuel for the vehicle after the engine has stopped. Using its mobile app or text message feature, you can have peace of mind knowing the vehicle is secure and will not start again until you want it to. The AccuGPS Vehicle Camera + GPS Tracking Solution is an all-in-one video capture/tracking system that can be adapted to your unique work environment. It is a camera solution for fleets that combines groundbreaking data storage, upload times and efficiency, with user-defined access and control of video clips. According to the company, the AccuGPS Vehicle Camera Solution is the only system on the market that is truly configurable to meet the unique needs of your daily workflow, with industry-first technology that delivers unprecedented flexibility and performance.

ADMAR Construction

Equipment & Supplies

Rochester, N.Y.

Booth 38

ADMAR is the largest independently-owned construction equipment rental and sales company throughout New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Founded in 1972, the company provides aerial work platforms, rough-terrain forklifts, excavators, compressors, pumps, generators, concrete solutions and compaction, as well as an extensive service and parts operation. ADMAR is an exclusive dealer for the Kubota Construction Equipment line, STIHL, Topcon and Wacker Neuson regionally.

Allied Spring

East Syracuse, N.Y.

Booth 2

Altec Industries

Syracuse, N.Y.

Booth 501

American Public Works Association NY Chapter

North Bay, N.Y.

Booth 12

Alta Equipment Company

Syracuse, N.Y.

Booth 204

The company offers new and used equipment, rentals, parts and service. The company calls itself "more than an equipment company and an innovator of solutions, delivering diverse products and unrivaled support centered on building lasting customer relationships."

Austin Farm Enterprises LLC

Bainbridge, N.Y.

Booth 604

Automatic Lube Systems

Southwick, Mass.

Booth 55

The company designs, installs, services and supports automatic lubrication equipment from manufacturers such as Graco, DropsA, Groeneveld and more.

Auctions International

East Aurora, N.Y.

Booth 75

The company is "the largest online auction company for selling surplus vehicles and equipment in New York State and our website is a virtual equipment showroom with results generating 25 to 40 percent higher returns than conventional disposal methods. There is no cost to sell with us."

Basil Commercial & Fleet Sales

Depew, N.Y.

Booth 207

The company features Chevrolet and Ford vehicles.

Beck Equipment

Preble, N.Y.

Booth 73

The company offers construction equipment sales, rental and service — with 150 machines for sale or rent, including excavators, dozers, compactors, loaders, graders, backhoes, forklifts, off-road trucks, screening plants, buckets, attachments, parts and painting and body work.

BigIron Auctions

St. Edward, Neb.

Booth 5

The auctioneer performs online and unreserved auctions.

Blair Supply Corp.

Rochester, N.Y.

Booth 63

The company is a distributor of water, sewer and drainage pipe, construction and highway products.

Bobcat of Buffalo

Lockport, N.Y.

Booth 307

Boondocker Equipment Inc.

Syracuse, N.Y.

Booth 411

Boondocker Equipment Inc. strives to give working professionals the trucks they need to do their jobs correctly and efficiently. The company offers Fisher, Western and BOSS snow and ice equipment, Rugby, AirFlo and Reading truck bodies, and Krown Rust Protection products at its store in Syracuse.

Bosch Rexroth

Canada

Welland, Ontario, Canada

Booth 23

Buyers Products Co.

Mentor, Ohio

Booth 301

The company will be featuring the new SnowDogg municipal super wing plow, which is available in numerous configurations to handle whatever the weather brings.

CAHill TECH Inc.

Akron, N.Y.

Booth 72

CAHill TECH's mission is to change the narrative surrounding the construction industry by delivering innovative workforce development, with a focus on the heavy construction industry and safety training. By providing both on-the-job training as well as an accessible technology-based platform, the company can ensure its customers have access to its services anywhere, anytime. The company is WBE, DBE, DOL and OSHA certified.

Central Petroleum Co. (Cen-Pe-Co Lubricants)

Cleveland, Ohio

Booth 25

The company offers Cen-Pe-Co heavy-duty lubricants, greases, gear lubricants and high-performance fuel additives.

Certified Power Solutions

Fridley, Minn.

Booth 24

The company offers innovative data collection and reporting software that accurately measures the amount of salt applied to winter road surfaces. Its plow and spreader control systems range from the straightforward to the sophisticated and are easy to install on snowplow trucks.

Charles D. Stahl Sales and Service

Little Falls, N.Y.

Booth 312

The company offers Boss snow and ice equipment, SnowEX snow and ice equipment, Rugby, Duramag and other truck bodies/accessories and outdoor power equipment.

Chemung Supply Corporation

Elmira, N.Y.

Booth 11

Chemung Supply Corporation has been a family-run business since 1931, supplying municipalities in the northeast with all of their highway supplies. The company specializes in pipe, guide rail and installation, signpost, bridges and winter wear parts. In 2009, Chemung Supply created its snowplow blade manufacturing facility, Evolution Edges, primarily focusing on the manufacture of high carbon steel and carbide inserted snowplow blades, in addition to plow shoes, curb guards, grader blades and sander chains. Evolution Edges has been an authority on quality edges and wear parts for highway departments, municipalities and airports, offering an extensive product line of in-stock blades and edges to get you back in business. In 2020, Evolution Edges announced a revolutionary solution to eliminate the traditional full-size steel cover blade and did this by acquiring the patented Sabre Blade System created by Built Blades LLC.

Clinton Tractor

Clinton, N.Y.

Booth 408

The company offers New Holland, Ventrac and Briggs and Stratton.

Complete Equipment Rentals

Lakewood, N.J.

Booth 50

Complete Equipment rents construction and glazing equipment, with a variety of straight booms, articulating booms, electric booms, electric scissors, rough-terrain scissors, single-man lifts, telehandlers, rotating telehandlers, forklifts, robotic glazing manipulators, vacuum lifters, generators, light towers, mini-excavators and skid steers and more. The company offers delivery and pick up, as well as road service and equipment certifications and services locations and work sites throughout the tri-state area — the entire state of New Jersey, New York City, southern New York, and eastern Philadelphia.

Corrosion Pro Plus

Henrietta, N.Y.

Booth 52

The company offers Waxoyl, which forms a tough, flexible, wax-based barrier that keeps the elements out while providing chemical protection that completely interrupts oxidization for all types of metals. From bridges to cars and trucks, Waxoyl has a rich history of protection in a variety of applications.

Cyncon Equipment Inc.

Rush, N.Y.

Booth 208

DEL Hydraulics

Buffalo, N.Y.

Booth 10

DEL Hydraulics manufacturers and distributes feathering air controls, joysticks and air shift cylinders. For more than 75 years, DEL Hydraulics has been engineering, designing and manufacturing revolutionary air controls for a variety of demands. The company manufactures its products in Buffalo using high-quality materials that are made to last. Along with its standard air controls, the company offers packages that include tubing/fitting kits, pedestals, consoles, and more.

DICKEY-john

Shoreview, Minn.

Booth 40

DSI Recycling Systems Inc.

Waterloo, Ontario, Canada

Booth 7

DSI/Clean Burn is the world's leading distributor of used oil heating appliances that include used oil furnaces, used oil boilers and used oil recycling centers that generate free heat from motor oils and petroleum-based fluids commonly used in all types of internal combustion engines.

Eagle Associates of Cazenovia LLC

Cazenovia, N.Y.

Booth 605

The company offers prefabricated permanent and portable buildings for agricultural, commercial and public works.

Eastcom Associates

Branchburg, N.J.

Booth 9

For 50 years Eastcom Associates Inc. has been a distributor of utility products in New York State and the Northeast. The company offers a complete line of products dedicated to utility location, leak detection, fault location, air excavation and pipeline inspection. Full training and support is always included.

Eaton Bag Company

Hamburg, N.Y.

Booth 21

The company offers FIBC bulk bags, WPP bags, poly bags and sandbags and barricade bags.

Empire Hydraulics & Machine LLC

Adams Center, N.Y.

Booth 28

Empire Hydraulics and Machine LLC is a hydraulic company in New York State and is a Permco Build Center, a stocking distributor for LSHT Motors, Permco Pumps, Galtech Valves, Custom Hoists Cylinders, Cross Manufacturing and Kawasaki Hydraulics. The company can build a pump/motor/valve/cylinder per customers' specifications and the company strives to keep parts on the shelf for a fast turnaround.

Equitable

Collegeville, Pa.

Booth 57

F.J. Turner Company Inc.

Raleigh, N.C.

Booth 51

Filtrec Corporation

Auburn, N.Y.

Booth 66

Finger Lakes CASTLE

Rochester, N.Y.

Booth 39

The company offers composite manhole and water valve risers and more.

Five Star Equipment

North Syracuse, N.Y.

Booth 404

The company offers John Deere construction equipment (loaders and backhoes) and more.

Glenco Supply Inc.

Oakhurst, N.J.

Booth 31

Glenco Supply Inc. has been working with municipalities of all sizes for more than 20 years.

The company runs its own sign fabrication, so customers' signs are delivered quickly, using only the Legal MUTCD Standards so everything is correct. The company also offers many other items including: RRFB- Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, impact recovery systems, signposts, sign hardware, brooms, traffic paint, thermoplastic, manhole frames and grates, catch basins, riser rings for paving, cones, barricades, solar LED traffic signs, PolarFlex plow blades, conveyor chains and more.

Grassland Equipment & Irrigation

Latham, N.Y.

Booths 412 and 413

The company offers outdoor power equipment and more.

GovDeals

Bethesda, Md.

Booth 16

GovDeals.com is a leading provider in online government surplus auctions for all state and local governments.

Haun Welding Supply

Syracuse, N.Y.

Booth 602

The company offers Alkota pressure washers, Karcher pressure washers, Lincoln welders and hypertherm plasma cutters.

Henderson Products

Watertown, N.Y.

Booth 205

Holiday Outdoor Decor

Allentown, Pa.

Booth 56

Holiday Outdoor Decor offers commercial holiday decor, banners, flags, smart lighting and more.

Hybrid Building Solutions, LLC

Corfu, N.Y.

Booth 1

Hybrid Building Solutions is the leading sales and installation company for engineered steel and fabric buildings in the Northeast. The company takes pride in understanding its customers' needs and then determining the best product to meet those requirements. As dealers for Calhoun Super Structures, Norseman Structures and Guard-all, Hybrid Building Solutions assures that its customers always receive the best building for their application. The company's pride with its installations and maintenance have made it the leading tension membrane company in New York State.

HYTORC of NEW YORK

Marathon, N.Y.

Booths 68 and 69

For more than 50 years, HYTORC has provided every industry with the latest advancements in torque and industrial bolting.

Innovative Surface Solutions

Glenmont, N.Y.

Booth 3

Are you looking to reduce chlorides, reduce your salt usage or improve the level of service of your winter maintenance program? Innovative's ProMelt liquid de-icers offer solutions to help you get started with liquids, expand your current program or extend the effectiveness of your salt brine.

J & J Equipment

Brewerton, N.Y.

Booth 405

JAMAR Technologies Inc.

Hatfield, Pa.

Booth 46

The JAMAR RAC Geo II is the industry standard for distance measuring instruments. This cost-effective unit saves time and money by allowing personnel to measure distance, accurate up to one foot per mile, while driving. Results can be read directly off of the DMI's display. Much safer than the old "hand-wheel," these units will pay for themselves in increased productivity in a matter of days, according to the company. When combined with the RACPro Software, this system provides a comprehensive sign and inventory solution.

Java Farm Supply

North Java, N.Y.

Booth 14

Java Farm Supply offers a full line of Massey Ferguson tractors and specialized mowing equipment to meet roadside mowing needs. The company's municipal sales specialist will help you determine which equipment will work best for your day-to-day operations. The company has five New York locations with experienced parts, service and sales departments to better serve you.

JC Smith Inc.

Syracuse, N.Y.

Booth 601

Joe Johnson Equipment

Rochester, N.Y.

Booth 305

Joe Johnson Equipment is Canada's largest and one of North America's leading infrastructure-maintenance equipment suppliers. The company proudly serves municipalities, contractors, haulers and industrial companies in Canada and the United States and has a long-standing reputation for distributing industry-leading products through its national branch network with a keen focus on customer support.

JRussell Group

Stanley, N.Y.

Booth 311

The company offers Krown rust protection and more.

Kepner Equipment

Canandaigua, N.Y.

Booths 29 and 30

The company offers pressure washers, floor scrubbers and sweepers and Val6 heaters.

Krown Rust Control

Schomberg, Ontario, Canada

Booth 67

Leonardi Mfg. Co. Inc.

Weedsport, N.Y.

Booth 20

Leonardi Tree Care products are U.S.-made and have been for more than 75 years. The company's manufacturing facility is located in Weedsport, N.Y., and is currently run by the third generation of the Leonardi family. The company offers Tomahawks (fastest cutting bolt-on), Tuff teeth, Levco, regular and pin teeth to the full family of M1 & Blueshark cutting systems with advanced technology, integrating chip control, rock guard technology, improved visibility and simplification to one tooth. Recently, the company launched its own line of tree rigging equipment and also distributes Simonds and Knife Source chipper blades.

Lorusso Heavy Equipment LLC

Walpole, Mass.

Booth 606

McQuade & Bannigan Inc.

Utica, N.Y.

Booth 77

Since 1905, McQuade & Bannigan has specialized in the sale, rental and service of equipment, tools, signage and supplies to the construction, industrial and government markets. The company holds an OGS contract and customer service is its first priority. It has branches in Utica, Watertown and Syracuse, each with knowledgeable sales staff, expert service technician, well-stocked showrooms and warehouses, and jobsite delivery. Its sign shops are located in Watertown and Utica and serves all of its customers.

MDI Truck

Auburn, N.Y.

Booth 503

Midland Asphalt Materials

Tonawanda, N.Y.

Booth 406

Milton CAT

Milford, Mass.

Booth 308

According to the company, "you can count on salespeople who specialize in government programs and can help you figure out the best ways to go about new purchases and look at life-cycle cost calculation, and on a financial team that offers you options tailored to your needs. And when it's time to move on and sell or trade the machine, the engine, the generator or the compressor, we make it easy, also."

Mitchell 1

San Diego, Calif.

Booth 53

Mitchell's modular suite of Web-based repair information products for the medium- and heavy-duty trucking segments helps service professionals estimate labor times, diagnose and repair all makes of Class 4 through 8 trucks, saving truck mechanics time throughout the repair process. Mitchell 1's most recent software product for the heavy-duty market is a shop management system that helps businesses streamline the repair process, improve shop communication, engage with customers and track performance. With more than 20 years of expertise in developing high-quality shop management solutions for the auto repair market, this time-tested software is now helping truck repair shops improve their efficiency.

Monroe Truck Equipment Inc.

Monroe, Wis.

Booth 26

Monroe Truck Equipment is a leading municipal equipment manufacturer, upfitter and distributor. The company provides a simple buying experience and high-performance solutions to ensure municipalities around the country have the equipment and knowledge they need to improve safety and infrastructure in their community. Its experienced team provides practical knowledge and offers customers a straightforward and smart solution to help them meet their regional needs and ensure the safety and growth of their communities.

Montage Enterprises

Blairstown, N.J.

Booth 306

MTE Equipment Solutions

West Henrietta, N.Y.

Booth 302

MTE is a leading dealer for Ventrac multi attachment tractors. According to the company, "Ventrac tractors are the ultimate solution to grounds maintenance. From snow removal, soil grading, and mowing to fertilizing, aeration and seeding, Ventrac does it all better than the rest." MTE also is a local distributor for giant wheel loaders by Tobroco. These machines pack more power than the rest in a smaller footprint. They are center-articulated and oscillated mini-loaders from 24 to 75 hp with Kubota diesel engines. Giant loaders have universal skid steer attach plates and offer Xtra lift and telebooms.

Multiforce Systems Corp

Princeton, N.J.

Booth 13

FuelForce provides rugged, wireless fuel management systems and vehicle tags to authorize and control fuel dispensing from fixed, skid-mounted or mobile tanks. With traditional software or Web-based fuel management applications, FuelForce's advanced reporting tracks all fuel usage and contains interfaces for invoicing, tank inventory and fleet maintenance. FuelForce features long-term reliability, cold weather performance, wide dispenser integration, local service and superior customer support. Since 1981, Multiforce Systems Corp has been a family- and employee-owned "Made in the USA" business.

Nationwide Transport Services

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Booth 402b

The company's brand, Heavy Haulers is a family-owned business that specializes in transporting heavy equipment, oversize loads, super loads and more. The company's mission is to not only provide the best transport solutions in the industry, but to find innovative ways to continually improve the shipping and hauling process. Its goal is to ensure every client has a quality and confident transport experience.

New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways Inc.

Albany, N.Y.

Booth 8

NYSAOTSOH is the state's largest transportation association representing highway superintendents in 933 towns that are responsible for local highways, culverts and bridges.

Northeast Sweepers and Rentals Inc.

Fairfield, N.J.

Booth 401

The company offers street sweepers and street sweeper parts, products and options.

Northern Supply Inc.

Bloomfield, N.Y.

Booth 17

The company offers plow wear parts and more.

Onspot of North America

Madison, Conn.

Booth 27

The company offers automatic tire chains for snow and ice. At the flip of switch, these chains help control your vehicle on snow and ice.

OPW Fuel Management Systems

Manchester, Conn.

Booth 15

OPW Fuel Management Systems is a fully integrated provider of fuel control systems and automatic tank gauges, designed to help municipal, private and commercial fleets secure and allocate their fuel asset. Provider of hardware and reporting software solutions for organizations of all sizes.

Package Pavement Co.

Stormville, N.Y.

Booth 59

Pavement Group

Albany, N.Y.

Booth 310

Pavement Group brands include Stratos DMT-1000, its number-one selling model asphalt distributor trailer that offers 1,000 gal. capacity, diesel heating with thermostatic controls, a 50-ft. retractable hose, hand-spray wand, trailer with 7,000-lb. axles, electric brakes, double locking manway lid, ladder, operator platform and much more. Popular options include remote-control, overnight heater, ground radar and computer monitor (real-time gal./minute). The company also offers AmeriSpreader chip spreaders, which are designed for quick setup, and fast mounting and dismounting on and off your dump truck, without having to remove your tailgate. And the company offers the AmeriPatcher pothole patcher, which attaches directly to a skid steer. Utilize RAP millings and chunks to make fresh hot-mix for patches and repair work.

PavePro Durham, N.C.

Booth 61

The asphalt solvent and release agent, PavePro will proudly be shown at 28th Annual N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo. The company encourages attendees to "come and see for yourself how the ‘Legal Diesel' can make all of your asphalt work easier than you had ever imagined possible."

Peirce-Eagle Equipment Company

Branchburg, N.J.

Booth 403

The company offers Vac-Con combination vacuum jetter trucks, Rausch CCTV truck, Bonnell leaf vacuum equipment and more.

Penn Power Group Fleet Services

Philadelphia, Pa.

Booth 74

For more than 50 years, Penn Power Group has provided the highest level of OEM Certified service for Detroit Diesel, Allison, Carrier and TICO through its highly trained technicians at its network of service centers. The company is proud to now deliver the same high level of service support to all makes and models at your location via its mobile fleet service program.

Rochester Concrete Solutions

Rochester, N.Y.

Booth 58

The company offers concrete lifting, leveling and void filling using polyurethane foam.

Roll Rite (a Safe Fleet Brand)

Gladwin, Mich.

Booth 62

Roll-Rite (a Safe Fleet Brand) helps you safely and efficiently tarp your trucks and trailers. With in-cab switch or wireless remote operation, its tarp systems can safely cover your payloads. The company's Inview 360 HD camera from RVS provides around-vehicle monitory system with four camera stitched-around-vehicle view. Pair a tarp system with the video camera systems to create a safer work environment for drivers, protect equipment investments and improve your bottom line.

Roy Teitsworth Inc.

Geneseo, N.Y.

Booth 19

The company offers live with Internet bidding and two online auctions monthly and has 50 years of experience in municipal and construction equipment sales. Additional services include equipment appraisals and replacement programs.

RP Recovery LLC

Baldwinsville, N.Y.

Booth 49

The company offers Sonetics Corporation wireless team communication headsets, LTA Projects portable work site inflatable lighting and more.

SANY New York

Lockport, N.Y.

Booth 603

The company offers SANY excavators and loaders.

Simplicity Equipment & Service

Westfield, Mass.

Booth 54

Simplicity Equipment & Service is a dealer for material processing equipment, service and parts in New England, New York and New Jersey. Since 1997, whether it is shredders, separators, screeners, stackers or turners, the company services all makes and models and has a full staff of heavy equipment specialists and a fleet of heavy-duty service trucks. And according to the company, when it comes to parts, "no one finds and delivers parts better for any type of processing equipment than Simplicity Equipment & Service."

Skyworks LLC

Syracuse, N.Y.

Booth 304

The company offers CMC tracked aerial lifts and Manitou skid steers.

Skyview Fencing

Chatham, N.Y.

Booth 71

The company offers PFC Protection First Class superior undercoating, salt wash and more by Berkebile oil company, Winzer MRO supply nuts, bolts screws, washers, drill bits, brass fitting as well as Liquitube Premium tire sealant.

Smith Metal Works

of Newark Inc.

Newark, N.Y.

Booth 309

Smith Metal Works of Newark will be presenting a newly developed "Easy Spread" drop spreader. The company also will be showcasing its standard SSV municipal spreader along with a stainless steel wood deck combo flatbed with toolbox and step. The popular under tailgate spreader and Series IV spreader also will be in the company's lineup this year.

SMITH Surface-Prep Solutions

Pompano Beach, Fla.

Booths 32 and 33

The company offers SMITH FS209 scarifier, SMITH SPS10 scarifier, LNX8 rotary eraser and SMITH vacuum system. Perfect for sidewalk grinding, stripe/marking removal, groove inlay and more.

SnoDepot

Madison, S.D.

Booth 4

The company offers stainless steel replacement parts for heavy-duty trucks, oil pans, coolant tubes, air tanks, PTO covers, grills and fuel tanks.

Stadium International

Liverpool, N.Y.

Booth 303

The company offers Class 4 through 8 trucks.

Star Headlight & Lantern Co. Inc.

Avon, N.Y.

Booth 65

For 133 years, Star Headlight and Lantern Co. has been family-owned and operated. As Star's fifth generation, the company continues to be the longest-running light manufacturer in the United States and manufactures, designs and assembles warning lights, lightbars, back-up alarms, sirens, speakers and LED products.

State Line Auto Auction

Waverly, N.Y.

Booth 22

State Line Auto Auction Inc. has been in business since 1981, serving all of New York State. The company offers weekly auctions with more than 600 vehicle dealers in attendance.

Stephenson Equipment Inc.

East Syracuse, N.Y.

Booth 502

The company provides cranes and lifting solutions; asphalt paving, road maintenance and construction equipment sales, rentals, parts and service the Pennsylvania, New York and surrounding markets. The company also offers LeeBoy pavers; Falcon asphalt maintenance equipment; Bomag pavers, rollers and milling machines, Midland road wideners, ODB leaf machines and Rogers trailers.

Stepp MFG, Green Way Sales Inc.

Goshen, N.Y

Booth 402a

For more than 80 years, Stepp MFG, a Minn. Family-owned company has been manufacturing road maintenance equipment (asphalt patch trucks, patch trailers, crack seal applicator trailers, tack distributor trucks and trailers, new Mastic patch applicator trailers, water flush and de-ice trucks and hot mix asphalt recycling pugmill trailers). Stepp MFG provides professional support from Cynon Equipment for Upstate New York and Green Way Sales Inc. for Downstate Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island and Connecticut.

STS Trailer & Truck Equipment

Syracuse, N.Y.

Booth 410

STS Trailer & Truck Equipment was founded in 1949. It is a family-owned and operated company with full sales, service and parts facilities across Upstate New York. STS carries a complete line of tractor-trailers, heavy- and light-duty truck equipment and an expansive selection of parts inventory to fit the needs of its customers. The company has branches in Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester and Albany. At the Expo, STS will be featuring a Switch-N-Go system, which is an interchangeable truck body system that allows you to use one truck with multiple truck bodies.

Tenco Industries

Lakeville, N.Y.

Booth 201

Tenco Industries is a leader in snow and ice control products for airports and highways. Tenco is an Alamo Group company that provides installation, parts, service and provides customers with a modern facility that is rapid and efficient.

Tora Crushing and Screening

East Syracuse, N.Y.

Booth 407

Tora Crushing and Screening is the official distributors for McCloskey International in New York State and Vermont. The company offers a range of innovative and industry leading equipment and supplies equipment and parts to a wide range of industries, such as the construction, mining, recycling, material handling and environmental industries.

Tracey Road Equipment

East Syracuse, N.Y.

Booths 202 and 206

Trux Outfitter

Binghamton, N.Y.

Booth 409

The company features Fisher and Western snowplows, Ferris commercial lawn mowers and Stihl power equipment.

UDig NY

East Syracuse, N.Y.

Booth 6

UDig NY is the place where all safe digging in Upstate New York starts. As the link between you and the underground utility operators, UDig NY utilizes a contact center and industry-leading software "Exactix" to receive and transmit notifications of intent to dig in the form of underground utility location requests. UDig NY provides you with the tools to place and manage your location requests 24/7/365. UDig NY serves Upstate New York: the geographic region of New York State north of the New York City metropolitan area. New York City and Long Island are covered by New York 811.

Viking Cives

Harrisville, N.Y.

Booth 203

Watson Diesel Inc.

Canton, Pa.

Booth 701

The company offers WD-218 side wing plows and municipal truck upfits and service.

Whelen Engineering

Yeagertown, Pa.

Booth 18

Winter Equipment

Willoughby, Ohio

Booth 76

According to the company, its cutting-edge systems, plow guards, mixed with experience gives you the know-how that's complemented with "unrivaled value."

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.

Today's top stories