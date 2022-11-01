List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
2022 N.YS. Highway & Public Works Expo

Tue November 01, 2022 - National Edition
CEG


More than 100,000 sq. ft. of equipment and services were on display from more than 150 companies. (Superintendent's Profile photo)
More than 100,000 sq. ft. of equipment and services were on display from more than 150 companies. (Superintendent's Profile photo) SANY of New York and Mid Country Machinery combined their efforts to display the latest offering of SANY wheel loaders and excavators. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Austin Farm Supply in Bainbridge, N.Y., has a great selection of safety equipment, including everything from work vests to hard hats. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Kirby Coon (far R) of Stephenson Equipment discusses a few of the applications for Falcon Asphalt products. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Charles D Stahl Sales & Service represents some of the finest manufacturers, including Cub Cadet, Yanmar, Gravely, Simplicity and Husqvarna. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Montage Enterprises offers New Holland tractors equipped with Kut-Mor flail mowers. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Another head-turning truck was equipped with a Tenco truck body. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Auctions International discusses the advantages of moving your surplus inventory using online auctions. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Brandon Baker of the town of Savannah checks out a Mack truck with a Henderson body. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Absolute Auctions & Realty representative Taylor Anderson speaks with Tommy Eckel of the town of Lysander. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Stertil-Koni can give a lift to any truck you park on it. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Attendees from Long Island to Buffalo registered to win numerous door prizes made available from the show’s vendors. (Superintendent's Profile photo) We all know that “nothing runs like a Deere” and Five Star Equipment was on hand just to give us a reminder. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Megan Osika of the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways (NYSAOTSOH) and Dave Miller, highway superintendent of the town of Lockport and newly elected association president, greet attendees and discuss the benefits of membership. (Superintendent's Profile photo) With a Chevy medium-duty Silverado from Basil Commercial & Fleet Sales are Mike Bonaducci (L) and Matt Koenig. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Introducing the Giant model 5000 compact loader with MTE Equipment Solutions for the first time anywhere (L-R) are Joe Cosentino, Divo Avyoniou and Tim Jones. (Superintendent's Profile photo) We offer our thanks to the bus load of highwaymen who chartered a bus all the way from Niagara County (Niagara Falls region of the state). (Superintendent's Profile photo) Rachael Stockpole and Marie Lawless introduce an innovative new product, the PowerVac excavator attachment, which is a European innovation that turns your excavator into a vacuum truck at a fraction of the cost. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Caterpillar has been long known as an innovator in the rubber-tired excavator category. From Milton Cat (L-R) are Tristan Custer, Ricky Bullock and Paul Skuca, who are standing in front of a machine prepped and ready for delivery to Herkimer County. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Jon Curtis of Tora Crushing & Screening introduces visitors to the McCloskey model 516 trommel screener. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Representing Hybrid Building Solutions are Jessica Yager (L) and Mari Louise Merkwa. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Teddy McKeon (L), N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo show manager, presents Mark Savage of the town of Theresa highway department the grand prize of two tickets to the Buffalo Bills vs. the New England Patriots. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Teddy McKeon (L), N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo show manager, presents Kenneth Cook of the Montezuma highway department the grand prize of two tickets to the 2023 NASCAR race weekend at Watkins Glen International Speedway. (Superintendent's Profile photo) A long line of attendees enter the raffle for valuable door prizes. (Superintendent's Profile photo) More than 100,000 sq. ft. of equipment and services were on display from more than 150 companies. (Superintendent's Profile photo) This Peterbilt truck equipped with Tenco plows will soon be at work for the town of Hamilton. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Tracey Road Equipment is proud to deliver this Western Star 4800 truck equipped with Everest plows to the town of Onondaga. Brendan Geiss (L), municipal truck manager, and Jay Barnwell, sales representative, both of Tracey Road Equipment. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Corey Swezey and Mike Dunkirk of the town of Southampton meet with representatives of Buyers Products. In the background is a Freightliner truck equipped with a Buyers mid-body mount plow. (Superintendent's Profile photo) Skyworks presented mobile lightweight lifting equipment and this year the company featured CMC tracked lifts with two models reaching 83 and 92 ft. (Superintendent's Profile photo) David Meyer demonstrates the features and benefits of asphalt equipment from Stratos. (Superintendent's Profile photo) JC Smith with convenient locations across New York State offers every work tool imaginable. (Superintendent's Profile photo)

The 2022 NYS Highway & Public Works Expo is in the books, and it was a resounding success with more than 1,800 in attendance. Representatives from highway departments from as far away as Shelter Island in the Hamptons to a bus load of highway superintendents from Niagara County attended the big show at the New York State Fairgrounds.

With more than 100,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space and more than 150 exhibits, each year the N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo proves to be the largest collection of highway and municipal equipment on display in the northeast.

Innovative new products were seen for the very first time, like the PowerVac, the vacuum truck that comes in the form of an attachment to your excavator, as well as some of the very latest innovations in GPS technology.

Any item that a highway department could have a need for was available at this year's show: storage facilities, trucks & truck bodies, earthmoving and excavating equipment, mowers, tractors — all from every manufacturer imaginable. Those of us at the Superintendents Profile who work hard to make this event possible thank you all for showing up. P

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.




