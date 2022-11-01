More than 100,000 sq. ft. of equipment and services were on display from more than 150 companies. (Superintendent's Profile photo)

The 2022 NYS Highway & Public Works Expo is in the books, and it was a resounding success with more than 1,800 in attendance. Representatives from highway departments from as far away as Shelter Island in the Hamptons to a bus load of highway superintendents from Niagara County attended the big show at the New York State Fairgrounds.

With more than 100,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space and more than 150 exhibits, each year the N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo proves to be the largest collection of highway and municipal equipment on display in the northeast.

Innovative new products were seen for the very first time, like the PowerVac, the vacuum truck that comes in the form of an attachment to your excavator, as well as some of the very latest innovations in GPS technology.

Any item that a highway department could have a need for was available at this year's show: storage facilities, trucks & truck bodies, earthmoving and excavating equipment, mowers, tractors — all from every manufacturer imaginable. Those of us at the Superintendents Profile who work hard to make this event possible thank you all for showing up. P

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.

