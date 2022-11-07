State, local and company officials mark the beginning of site work for the Novelis aluminum plant at the South Alabama Mega Site in Bay Minette. (Photo courtesy of Hal Yeager / Governor's Office)

Site work has gotten under way on one of Alabama's most prominent construction projects — a $2.5 billion aluminum mill built by Atlanta-based Novelis in Baldwin County that is the first facility of its kind constructed in the United States for 40 years.

Crews are engaged in earthwork, excavation, and piling at the site in the 3,000-acre South Alabama Mega Site in Bay Minette, northeast of Mobile. Over the next few months, Novelis will build two new roadways on the property and expand the utility infrastructure necessary to begin building the plant.

Commissioning of the facility, which will employ 1,000 people at full production, is slated for mid-2025, noted Made in Alabama, the online news site for the state's Department of Commerce (DOC).

A groundbreaking event was held at the building site in October and attended by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey as well as company and local officials.

"Today marks an important milestone for our Novelis team as we ramp up construction and grow our team," said Tom Boney, executive vice president and president of Novelis North America. "We seek to become an integral part of this community, contributing to the local economy and advancing residents' quality of life every step of the way.

"We are grateful for the support we have received from the state, Baldwin County, Bay Minette, and other partners as we build our home here in Alabama," he added.

Growing Partnerships

Boney noted that Novelis has hired the core leadership team needed to lead the multi-year effort in building the south Alabama facility.

The manufacturer has selected a leading engineering company as its site layout, engineering, and construction contractor, plus an Alabama-based firm to serve as earthworks contractor, and several manufacturing equipment providers with longstanding relationships.

Novelis also said it is actively recruiting for open roles in engineering, maintenance, finance, human resources and information technology.

"Through this investment, we want to demonstrate the strength of our growing customer partnerships, the commitment we have to sustainably grow our business, and the innovative, forward-thinking approach we are taking to modern manufacturing," said Steve Fisher, president and CEO of Novelis.

A ‘Game-Changing Development'

The highly advanced aluminum mill will initially produce 600,000 tons of finished aluminum goods per year, with a focus on the beverage container market, but with the flexibility for automotive production, according to the company.

It also will have a new recycling center for beverage cans, increasing the company's recycling capacity by 15 billion cans per year when fully operational.

"Novelis' decision to locate the nation's most technologically advanced aluminum mill in Baldwin County is a powerful testament to both the state's attractive business climate and to the capabilities of our talented manufacturing workforce," said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama DOC.

"The magnitude of this project makes it a game-changing development for Alabama's industrial sector and a jobs engine for the region."

AIDT, the state's primary workforce development agency and part of the DOC, is helping Novelis in assembling and training its workforce.

Today's top stories