Hydrema, an articulated dump truck manufacturer, expanded its dealer network with the addition of Hayden Machinery Inc., headquartered in Springfield, Mo.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hayden Machinery," said Kris Binder, executive vice president of Hydrema North America. "Their dedication to building strong customer relationships by providing unrivaled customer service is remarkable. We look forward to a successful partnership."

"Hydrema offers a very distinctive product for our clientele who work in unique settings and require big results," said Justin Hayden, president of Hayden Machinery Inc. "With a few Hydrema trucks already in our fleet, coupled with positive customer feedback, Hayden Machinery recognized the opportunities a Hydrema partnership will bring to our customers. We are very excited to join the Hydrema family and contribute to the long-term success of great products."

Hayden Machinery now offers Hydrema's 707G and 912G articulated dump trucks, with the anticipation of adding Hydrema's larger 922 articulated dump truck model in the near future.

The 707G-series is powered by a Cummins Stage 5 diesel engine proving up to 122 hp (90 kW). With a fully variable hydrostatic transmission, the 707G-series achieves speeds up to 21 mph, without interrupting the traction.

The hydrostatic transmission offers three different operating modes: creep, normal and Eco-mode, which keeps fuel consumption to a minimum.

The operator cab offers a safe and comfortable operating station with a ROPS/FOPS approved cab, rearview camera and 360-degree visibility.

The 707G-series provides the operator increased stability with its low center of gravity, articulation pivot point with oscillation and double hydraulic stabilizers.

Combined with the low ground pressure of just 12 psi and enhanced maneuverability, and very short turning radius of only 16 ft. 7 in., the 707G is ideal for work in confined areas and applications such as construction, landscape and utility, according to the companies.

The 912G-series lineup consists of 11-ton capacity 912G, 912GS and 912HM (high- mobility) that are powered by Cummins Stage 5 diesel engine and offer a multi-tip version allowing for the dump body to swing 90 degrees side-to-side. These models can be customized with a flatbed option and water tank. The 912GS-series also is offered with a rail option providing the operator with the ability to perform work off-road and on-rail.

Like the 707G, the 912G is well suited for work in confined areas and applications such as construction, pipeline, landscape and utility.

"We are delighted to have Hayden Machinery as a partner," said Jeff Plazke, Hydrema regional sales manager. "We align with their win-win mentality and look forward to providing them and their customer base with outstanding customer service."

Hayden Machinery Inc. has been fully trained in the application, sales, parts and service of Hydrema's 707G and 912G-series dump trucks, in addition to prompt and professional parts and service support. The company supports Hydrema throughout Missouri with locations in Springfield, West Plains and Villa Ridge, which is owned and operated by its sister company Hayden Machinery East LLC.

Hayden Machinery Inc. is an independent heavy equipment dealer headquartered at the heart of the United States in Springfield, Mo. While renting, selling and supporting used equipment on both the wholesale and retail markets across North America and around the world, Hayden Machinery also represents new products such as Kobelco excavators, Bell Trucks, Connect Work Tools, Hyundai Construction Equipment and now Hydrema articulated dump trucks.

For more information, call 417/831-0000 or visit myhayden.com and hydrema.us.

