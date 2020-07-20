bidadoo Completes Record 2nd Quarter

bidadoo had a record second quarter in sales, volume and online traﬃc as buyers and sellers further leverage the benefits of bidadoo's 100 percent online model. This was highlighted by a website traffic surge of 155 percent and a new visitor web traﬃc spike of 188 percent (year-over-year). Sellers took advantage of the increased traffic which contributed to 35 percent sales growth during the quarter, over last year.
bidadoo's Record-Breaking Second Quarter (Q2):
- Sales growth more than 35 percent
- New user web traﬃc up 188 percent
- Overall web traffic up 155 percent
- Participation from 151 countries
- Mobile participation over 65 percent of transactions (phone and tablet)
- Video demonstrations on every machine
- Over 124,000,000 item impressions
Below are some recent sales results by bidadoo:
- 2017 Volvo A40G articulated dump truck - Sold: $240,100
- 2019 Kenworth T880 Tri/A day cab truck tractor - Sold: $125,000
- 2012 JLG G12-55A 55' telescopic ReachForklift - Sold: $55,100
- 2014 Komatsu PC360LC-10 hydraulic excavator - Sold: $68,100
- 2017 JLG Skytrak 8042 telescopic reach forklift - Sold: $60,100
- 2017 John Deere 250G LC hydraulic excavator - Sold: $87,000
- 2011 Kleemann K017 Mobirex impact crusher - Sold: $250,000
- 2017 Genie S-85 85' 4WD telescopic boom lift - Sold: $65,100
- 2015 John Deere 310SL 4x4 Backhoe - Sold: $67,000
For more information, visit http://www.bidadoo.com/auctions.