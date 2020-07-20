bidadoo Completes Record 2nd Quarter

bidadoo had a record second quarter in sales, volume and online traﬃc as buyers and sellers further leverage the benefits of bidadoo's 100 percent online model. This was highlighted by a website traffic surge of 155 percent and a new visitor web traﬃc spike of 188 percent (year-over-year). Sellers took advantage of the increased traffic which contributed to 35 percent sales growth during the quarter, over last year.

bidadoo's Record-Breaking Second Quarter (Q2):

Sales growth more than 35 percent

New user web traﬃc up 188 percent

Overall web traffic up 155 percent

Participation from 151 countries

Mobile participation over 65 percent of transactions (phone and tablet)

Video demonstrations on every machine

Over 124,000,000 item impressions

Below are some recent sales results by bidadoo:

2017 Volvo A40G articulated dump truck - Sold: $240,100

2019 Kenworth T880 Tri/A day cab truck tractor - Sold: $125,000

2012 JLG G12-55A 55' telescopic ReachForklift - Sold: $55,100

2014 Komatsu PC360LC-10 hydraulic excavator - Sold: $68,100

2017 JLG Skytrak 8042 telescopic reach forklift - Sold: $60,100

2017 John Deere 250G LC hydraulic excavator - Sold: $87,000

2011 Kleemann K017 Mobirex impact crusher - Sold: $250,000

2017 Genie S-85 85' 4WD telescopic boom lift - Sold: $65,100

2015 John Deere 310SL 4x4 Backhoe - Sold: $67,000

For more information, visit http://www.bidadoo.com/auctions.