bidadoo Completes Record 2nd Quarter

Mon July 20, 2020 - National Edition
bidadoo


bidadoo had a record second quarter in sales, volume and online traﬃc as buyers and sellers further leverage the benefits of bidadoo's 100 percent online model. This was highlighted by a website traffic surge of 155 percent and a new visitor web traﬃc spike of 188 percent (year-over-year). Sellers took advantage of the increased traffic which contributed to 35 percent sales growth during the quarter, over last year.

bidadoo's Record-Breaking Second Quarter (Q2):

  • Sales growth more than 35 percent
  • New user web traﬃc up 188 percent
  • Overall web traffic up 155 percent
  • Participation from 151 countries
  • Mobile participation over 65 percent of transactions (phone and tablet)
  • Video demonstrations on every machine
  • Over 124,000,000 item impressions

Below are some recent sales results by bidadoo:

  • 2017 Volvo A40G articulated dump truck - Sold: $240,100
  • 2019 Kenworth T880 Tri/A day cab truck tractor - Sold: $125,000
  • 2012 JLG G12-55A 55' telescopic ReachForklift - Sold: $55,100
  • 2014 Komatsu PC360LC-10 hydraulic excavator - Sold: $68,100
  • 2017 JLG Skytrak 8042 telescopic reach forklift - Sold: $60,100
  • 2017 John Deere 250G LC hydraulic excavator - Sold: $87,000
  • 2011 Kleemann K017 Mobirex impact crusher - Sold: $250,000
  • 2017 Genie S-85 85' 4WD telescopic boom lift - Sold: $65,100
  • 2015 John Deere 310SL 4x4 Backhoe - Sold: $67,000

For more information, visit http://www.bidadoo.com/auctions.


 

