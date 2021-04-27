Since early 2018, Black Star Auctions has evolved from a start-up to a company that focuses on maximizing the value of used equipment for its customers through its marketing and selling approach.

This family-owned business brings many decades of combined experience, expertise and visibility in the construction, agriculture and transportation industries, as well as the financial services sector. According to Black Star Auctions, its team understands the mechanics of the big iron industry and is able to find the right sellers and buyers and meet their used equipment needs.

"All things built, grown and transported on land are impacted by our customers," said Mike LeMaster, president and CEO of Black Star Auctions. "We have a tremendous amount of respect for our customers inside the daily challenges of their work. Our job is to simplify [the process] when it comes to buying or selling equipment to do their work. We operate with the highest integrity to ensure that our customers have the right equipment at the right time to run their businesses profitably. Whether a customer is buying or selling equipment, we will deliver."

Black Star offers a full array of services that includes asset appraisals, full dispersals (retirement or liquidation), fleet realignments, commercial asset recovery, private treaty selling, online auctions, marketing, storage and transportation, financing and more.

With its phased approach to selling, Black Star said it has achieved substantial growth and desired results for its customers. Black Star has a diverse range of options that it believes will increase the demand for equipment and deliver more than expected.

For more information, call 810/610-2192 or visit blackstaraca.com.

