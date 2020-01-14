Can You Dig It: Slew of Construction Projects Begin

A round-up of projects taking place in California.

A loader cleans up the beach in Coronado with the Hotel Del Coronado visible in the background.

Anvil Builders laying pipe using a 374F in San Francisco. This project involves the redevelopment of old industrial piers to create new office space.

LB3 Enterprise’s Hitachi 1200 excavator moves excess dirt on a housing development project in Southern California.

Graniterock paving crews work overnight to resurface Highway 1 near Pacifica.

Turner Mining Group moves blasted limestone with a Volvo 750 excavator and a fleet of 4-ton articulated trucks.

A Caltrans loader cruises Highway 1 in Big Sur after cleaning up material washed onto the highway following winter storms.

Ferma Corp. demolishes an old shopping mall in Cupertino using a fleet of its custom demolition machines, including this high reach excavator.

Anvil Builders crews sort through the wreckage of the Camp Fire in Paradise. All cars were removed and hauled away for recycling.

Independent Construction uses a fleet of 657 scrapers to move mountains to make way for thousands of new homes.

One of Graniterock’s D11T’s pushes blasted granite toward the mouth of its mobile crusher at the AR Wilson Quarry in Aromas.