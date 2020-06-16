--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Crews Demolish 4th Avenue Bridge, Make Way for New One

Tue June 16, 2020 - West Edition #13
TxDOT



Construction crews in Smithville demolish part of the 4th Avenue Bridge over Gazley Creek. This will make way for a new bridge and improve safety in the area.









