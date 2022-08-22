VOPA launched the project on Veterans Day in 2021 with a groundbreaking ceremony and nearly 100 volunteers in attendance.

Earlier this year, CB Con-Agg, a division of Cleveland Brothers, partnered with Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania (VOPA) to help clear the land to make room for 15 tiny homes dedicated to homeless veterans in central Pennsylvania. Last year, VOPA received five donated acres and decided to transform the land into a community for struggling veterans.

VOPA — a nonprofit dedicated to combating homelessness among veterans by providing the support and services needed to promote an empowered life — received this land from Harrisburg, Pa., local Peggy Grove and is currently undergoing massive construction.

VOPA launched the project on Veterans Day in 2021 with a groundbreaking ceremony and nearly 100 volunteers in attendance. After saluting their veterans, the volunteers lined up to clean and prep the site for land clearing.

Construction started with equipment donated from the community. Among the equipment included a crusher donated by CB Con-Agg and Cleveland Brothers.

The track portable jaw crusher, a Metso Outotec LT106, broke down concrete foundations and walls on the land, originally belonging to a now-closed steel mill. The mobile crusher, designed to transport easily and break down even the toughest materials, was just what VOPA needed to keep the project running smoothly. It repurposed the concrete materials into road base and later used onsite to create an access road, saving time and money.

The best part? Active military members and volunteers from the Air Force Red Horse Squadron solely operated the crusher. Due to the dedicated volunteers and reliable equipment, lot clearing exceeded expectations and only took 15 days to complete.

With the right resources and people, VOPA is expected to reach project completion by this year's Veterans Day. Once completed, these homeless veterans will now have a tiny house of their own and a place to call home.

Community for Veterans

The community's tiny homes feature a bedroom, bathroom, desk, refrigerator and sink. The community center, located in the heart of the neighborhood, will showcase a community room, commercial kitchen and dining hall, meditation and treatment rooms and a workshop. In the addition to their home and community room, local transportation is now easily accessible to these previously homeless veterans. Now veterans will have the ability to work and have access to grocery stores, restaurants and more. Altogether, these resources are designed to offer the physical and mental support needed to help these veterans transition back to a successful, healthy and independent life.

While the crusher was only a portion of VOPA's latest project, CB Con-Agg and Cleveland Brothers are honored to contribute to such a worthy cause. Tom Jamieson, CB Con-Agg General Manager, noted "Although Cleveland Brothers covered the cost of transportation and did not charge for the use of the equipment, what we did was a very small part. It's a machine; it had positive results, and we are happy to participate."

In addition to the recent donation, CB Con-Agg and Cleveland Brothers also proudly employ veterans and active military servicemen and women.

