CRW Corp. Adds New Earthmoving Division in Carlisle

Thu March 26, 2020 - Northeast Edition
CEG



After six years of doing business in Pennsylvania, CRW Corp. (CRW) announced the addition of an earthmoving division to its Carlisle, Pa., branch. CRW signed a contract to represent Link-Belt Excavators (LBX Co.) for 19 counties surrounding its facility in south central Pennsylvania.

Formerly a division of the Link-Belt Construction Equipment Company, LBX Co. became a stand-alone company in 1998 representing the Link-Belt excavator, forestry and material handling equipment lines. LBX Co. is located in Lexington, Ky. Its excavators also are purpose-built for the forestry, scrap, demolition and material handling industries.

CRW will be adding a second product line to complement LBX: Mecalac Earthmoving Equipment. CRW's management team spent the last six months researching the product, the people who manufacture the machines, and the local Pennsylvania excavator market. CRW feels that adding the right products to the right branches is one of the best ways for CRW to grow parts, service rental and whole good sales.

CRW also welcomed Rob Reed to the team as earthmoving territory manager. Reed will be the contact for LBX excavators and Mecalac earthmoving equipment lines.

For more information, call 802/658-1700 or visit www.woodscrw.com.



