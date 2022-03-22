The complex geometry and radiused components that make up the building’s structure and curtainwall ‘sail’ have continuously tested the skills of the team charged with calculating their many dimensions.

DPR Construction is striving hard to complete the Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and MSD Capital's 35-Story Class A Office Tower in downtown Austin, known by its address, 601 W. 2nd Street.

The 814,081-sq.-ft. Class A building is 590 ft. tall and upon completion, will be Austin's largest and tallest office tower. Substantial construction is expected to be complete by May 2022. Work began in January 2019.

"The project represents the largest vertical high-rise concrete structure that DPR has ever built including its largest self-perform concrete project to date," said Jacob Skrobarczyk, DPR's virtual design & construction (VDC) lead.

Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects and STG Design served as the architects for the project. The tower, situated on a 1.26-acre site, features an iconic curved facade that gracefully emulates a sail. Programmable outdoor terraces appear on every floor of the building, that will offer "an immersive setting with unencumbered 180-degree views of Lady Bird Lake, Austin's abundant urban green spaces and the city's southern districts," states the project press release.

Construction Challenges

The challenges of constructing this project are Texas-sized, too, according to Skrobarczyk.

"The complex geometry and radiused components that make up the building's structure and curtainwall ‘sail' have continuously tested the skills of the team charged with calculating their many dimensions," Skrobarczyk said. "It is an epic modeling challenge and coordination effort that has allowed DPR's operational excellence and virtual design and construction capabilities to shine. From top to bottom, the team has embraced VDC tools on every aspect of the work. We intentionally focused on being a leader in the use of VDC for self-perform concrete to improve communication, plan production and ensure we hit our targets."

Tyler Wilson, DPR's communication manager, knew from day one how complicated the project would be.

"Constructing the largest self-perform concrete project in DPR history comes with immense challenges," she said. "Aided by two giant luffing cranes, crews erected the structure using a self-climbing core wall forming system. Extensive planning and cycle scheduling detailed to the hour for deck pours were essential to maintain the critical schedule, which included liquidated damages if not met. Another key hurdle has been preventing water intrusion from the adjacent lake and creek all while working in busy downtown Austin. The team's solution – constructing a massive six-level, 70-feet-deep diaphragm wall – was a complex endeavor itself.

"The wall is socketed 10 feet below the mat foundation and encompasses the entire perimeter of the building serving as the below grade foundation wall," she added. "Its construction allowed crews to avoid water intrusion issues during the below grade work."

After excavating 145,000 cu. yds. of dirt from the site and following nearly nine months of detailed planning and coordination, DPR crews successfully completed the single largest mat pour in the company's history.

"A symphony of nearly 900 cement mixers continuously poured approximately 8,650 yards of concrete over the span of a single 36-hours period without a single safety or quality incident," said Tyler. "While there are many challenges still to come on this multi-year project, key early milestones are early indicators that this project is headed for a Texas-sized success."

The work began with site preparation, which required demolition and excavation to create the deep foundation.

Finding solutions for those challenges was crucial to meeting benchmarks.

"A VDC-enabled workforce, from our SPW teams to project engineers to superintendents, has incorporated a high level of building information modeling into virtually every aspect of the project," said Wilson. "This includes detailed modeling to coordinate and construct the exterior curtainwall to the skilled, best-in-class SPW concrete team using VDC and 4-D scheduling to plan and execute what is arguably the most complex and single biggest self-perform concrete project we had undertaken."

Employing a diaphragm wall to de-risk the site was another unique solution DPR brought to the table, which differentiated this project from neighboring projects that encountered similar water intrusion issues using more traditional approaches.

"We drew on our national resources and expertise from other regions to successfully complete the wall," said Wilson, who stressed the team effort aspect of the construction.

"Building a high-performing team from the start that is focused on meeting the owner's expectations for schedule, quality and cost has been a fundamental solution on this project," she said. "That has included leveraging DPR's SPW concrete crews and self-perform teams that successfully delivered other local Austin projects, including Third and Shoal and the Marriott Austin projects."

Mark Fowler, TCC's senior vice president, appreciated the team approach.

"It's been a pleasure really just working with DPR and their attitude day-to-day – it's all about the team and the people," he said. "To take a project and not put it out to the market, and just sole source it to a company, the biggest project you've ever done, it says a lot about their ability and the comfort level that I have with them."

Project Planning

Planning for the construction began one year before crews arrived on-site. The tower was topped out last July, with the crown structure cantilevering 93 ft. above the roof.

"601 W. 2nd Street represents the final phase of our Greenwater Treatment Plant Redevelopment project in downtown Austin, which we commenced in 2012," said Brad Maples, principal of TCC, which is one the nation's largest commercial real estate developers and investors. "The project has allowed us to work with the city of Austin in reshaping the skyline of Austin's central business district over multiple years. We are proud to reach this milestone with this final phase and are working closely with our partners to deliver the building in the spring."

"We are pleased to have partnered with Trammell Crow Company on 601 W. 2nd Street," said Cobie Packard, a Partner of MSD Capital and head of the real estate group, "and we look forward to welcoming our tenants to one of Austin's most iconic towers. Austin continues to experience remarkable growth and we couldn't be more excited to be part of the City's story through our growing portfolio of investments Downtown, on South Congress and on Rainey Street."

The design ensures that the tower will be a unique feature of the skyline.

Building By the Numbers

The structure also includes a 1,411-stall parking structure spanning five levels below grade and 10 above, aground floor lobby, creek-side tenant amenity, retail space and a large boardwalk. The tower has 25 stories of office space.

Tenants and visitors will have access to the city's numerous offerings, such as Shoal Creek and the Butler Hike and Bike Trail, and the 2nd Street retail, Austin City Limits, and many dining and entertainment venues.

In addition to 601 W. 2nd Street, TCC's Green Water Treatment Plant Redevelopment also includes the already completed Northshore, a 38-story mixed-use tower; 500 West 2nd Street, a 500,000-sq.-ft. office building; and Austin Proper, a 244-key boutique hotel.

DPR Construction has built many office towers in various parts of the country.

"DPR Construction is proud to bring the innovative design of our partners Pelli Clarke Pelli and STG Design to life as the newest iconic landmark of the Austin skyline for years to come," said Project Executive Andrea Weisheimer. "This milestone is especially notable for the 350 craft workers mobilized on this project, and the over one million hours they have already contributed to topping out this unique tower. As a self-performing contractor, DPR concrete crews achieved this success ahead of schedule while maintaining focus on the highest quality result." CEG

