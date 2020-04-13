Dynapac Appoints Frank Lang Director of Sales – Rental Channel

Frank Lang

Dynapac recently hired Frank Lang for the new position of director of sales –Rental Channel. Lang will work with independent and national rental accounts that carry products suchas Dynapac's compact equipment, soil and asphalt rollers. He will team with Sales Manager – Rental Channel Brent Wagner to grow the company's rental segment.

Lang brought 40 years of experience in the equipment industry, most recently serving as business development director of national rental accounts for Atlas Copco. His career started with an equipment dealer in Alabama where he eventually headed its rental division. Following that, he joined Furukawa Rock Drill USA where he had similar responsibilities to his new position with Dynapac.

"Through the years, I have had the opportunity to develop a good background with all aspects of the equipment industry, from distribution to rental, at both the manufacturer and dealer levels," said Lang. "I believe both must be customer-service oriented. You have to manufacture and carry good products and back them up with excellent support. Dynapac does that very well.

"I'm excited to be with Dynapac," addedLang. "I look forward to building relationships with our rental partners to further the brand."

"Rental is a popular and ever-growing segment of the equipment industry," said Jaime Roush, Dynapac's vice president of sales. "We could not be more pleased with Frank joining the Dynapac team. His wealth of experience and knowledge will serve our customers well."

