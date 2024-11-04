A question I get asked a lot these days is if we use artificial intelligence, or AI, for any of the stories we publish in Superintendent's Profile or the other publications we do. The simple is answer is no, but AI, or ChatGPT, the popular online platform that provides responses to prompts is pretty good. If you were to ask it, "Write me a 500-word story on the history of snowplows," it'll do it and do it well. So, the question really should be, "Is it right to use AI to create stories?"

Again, the simple answer is no, for me, anyway. When we ask ChatGPT the question about snowplows, all it's really doing is rapidly scanning the Internet and returning an article based on existing information. So, in a way, it's like a supercharged research tool. It's created an article in a second that would take hours to research yourself. Pretty helpful, right? But is it right to simply take what ChatGPT created and pass it off as your own work, as-is? My answer is an emphatic no. To me, that is unethical, but I believe it can be used to help research a topic and then take what you get back and turn it into something original.

For example: why can't AI cure any form of cancer? It can't because it's merely taking existing knowledge of the subject and presenting it in a new way. It can't create or extrapolate knowledge of how cancer happens and then determine how to eradicate it. Maybe someday it will, but right now, it is, in my opinion, a great thief of other people's ideas and I remain committed to creating human-generated original content, even with all its inherent imperfections. I'll happily accept something taking longer to produce than to be done in a matter of seconds, but be unoriginal and in effect, lie to our readers.

Now, shifting gears without the help of AI and using only the brain cells I have still functioning relatively well, this month's issue went to press before the N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo on Oct. 23, 2024. Please look for complete coverage of the big show in next month's issue. As you've heard me say for several months now, we expect this year's Expo to be the biggest ever, and I look forward to reporting the results to you in the December issue. And I hope all of you have a great Thanksgiving. P

Craig Mongeau Craig Mongeau has been Construction Equipment Guide’s editor in chief for the past 21-plus years. He directly manages CEG’s Northeast and Southeast editions (which includes New England, Georgia and Alabama state supplements); Superintendent’s Profile; Crane Guide; Northeast and Southeast-based anniversary magazines; and special event publications. He also oversees CEG’s Midwest and Western Editions as well as all CEG website content. A Hofstra University graduate, Craig began his publishing career as a staff writer for local Southeast Pennsylvania newspapers. He then became an associate editor and book editor of Springhouse Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based medical publishing house and then worked as a managing editor of Rockhill Communications, based in Bala Cynwyd, Pa., where he created and managed content for a national Voluntary Hospital Association website. Originally from Pittsfield, Mass., Craig has lived in North Wales, Pa., for the past 27 years. He has been married to his wife, Hillary, whom he met in college, since 1998 and together, they have two daughters, Jolie and Aubrie.

