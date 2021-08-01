All of you probably know by now that the annual N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo will be taking place on Oct. 13 at the NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

So, it's back to being "annual" despite last year's respite due to you know who and what. Time to start a new Expo streak. But what you probably don't know is 85 percent of total available exhibit space has already been sold and reserved — a testament to people's enthusiasm to return fully to pre-pandemic normalcy. We're hearing that so many people are excited to have that face-to-face contact again in the industry, especially when it comes to seeing all the newest equipment and related services that help all of you do what you do.

Josh Phillips, our Expo trade show manager, is excited, too, after having started with Profile Publications in December 2019 but missing out on all the hard, but fun and rewarding work involved with pulling off a show of this magnitude. He's busy selling, speaking with exhibitors and potential attendees, and more.

"This is the first major trade show in the state, in reality, since the shutdowns last year," he said. "I really felt very disappointed that I couldn't help put on the Expo last year. But based on what I'm hearing from people, excitement is extremely high and we're not going to miss a beat. The exhibitors are all excited to be back with meeting customers again in-person — they've been debuting new equipment, but they haven't been able to show it off to customers face-to-face. There's a lot of pent-up enthusiasm waiting to be unleashed and attendees will be definitely be the better for that."

Josh is hearing excitement from attendees, too.

"A lot of highway departments and public works departments have personally expressed to me that they missed 2020's show and that they're definitely attending," he said. "I'm also hearing of interest from towns, villages, etc., in attending that are farther way than typically have attended the Expo in the past. So, this is really fun."

Free lunch is back thanks to our lunch sponsors. Currently, they include Alta Equipment, Stadium International and Tracey Road Equipment, with the high potential for more sponsors.

Grand Prizes return, too. We'll be raffling off a pair of Buffalo Bills tickets for the game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 19, and a pair of 2022 Watkins Glen tickets. And the vendors will be providing a wide array of door prizes, as well, throughout the day.

Simply and sincerely put, this is going to be exciting and well worth being in Syracuse on Oct. 13.

"2019 was the first time we were in the new Expo building and that was our biggest show ever," Josh said. "And even though we didn't have the show in 2020, we're still carrying that momentum into 2021. It's clear that this year's Expo is going to be an even bigger one."

Interested in exhibiting and/or joining the list of lunch sponsors? Simply call Josh and he'll take care of you. Unlike a lot of people these days, he actually answers his phone. His number is 315/725-5726 and his e-mail, if you prefer, is jphillips@cegltd.com. Also check out page 34 for an updated floor plan and other info.

We're looking forward to seeing you there. P

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.

Today's top stories