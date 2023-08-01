What is actually free? I was trying to think of one thing that truly is. Things that are claimed to be "free" require something in return, such as one's time, effort, commitment, devotion or money indirectly. Most roads and bridges are free to use but require tax money to construct and maintain. Freedom isn't free; it sometimes, if not inevitably, requires defense through battle. The air we breathe has a "price" depending on where one is standing: the air in North Korea requires a very different personal cost than the air in America. Even receiving "unconditional love" in ways requires one to recognize it, accept it and hopefully, live up to earning it. And merchandise is never really free because it's always going to require a commitment of time, if not money later on.

I'm sure all of you out there can probably come up with something I'm overlooking, but even if someone or some group is distributing free water at a Fourth of July parade it requires you to actually be at the parade, which is your time to be there in exchange for the water. And I think that's the best and maybe only kind of free: getting something you want or like in return for doing something you love or would do anyway because you enjoy it. And that's what you'll get for that kind of free at the N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo Oct. 18, 2023, in Syracuse.

Thanks to our lunch sponsors, when you attend the show, you can receive tickets for a complimentary lunch. These sponsors include: Platinum — Allegiance Trucks, Alta Equipment Company and Tracey Road Equipment; and Bronze — Buyers Products Company, Henderson Products, Milton Cat, Tenco Industries, Viking-Cives and Winter Equipment Company. Note there is still availability for your company to sponsor the lunch, if interested.

Also, exhibit space is filling up fast. After launching the new www.superintendentsprofile.com website earlier this year, Superintendent's Profile began selling exhibitor space for the show.

"With a few updates, we are right on track with booth sales," said Teddy McKeon, Superintendent's Profile trade show manager. "There is a lot of anticipation for this year's show because we had the largest crowd ever in 2022 and we look forward to the 29th annual New York State Highway & Public Works Expo to be even bigger."

While exhibit space has been selling briskly, there is still some booth space available. Please reach out to Teddy using the contact information on the left side of this page to learn how you and your company can be an integral part of the upcoming Expo.

Thank you and we look forward to seeing and hearing from you. Have a great rest of your summer. P

