Recently, I received a letter to the editor and a few photos from Pam Miktuk, highway superintendent of the town of Villenova. The town is on the eastern border of Chautauqua County and is southeast of Dunkirk.

Among the many great things about New York State is its diversity, especially when it comes to the terrain and the mix between urban and rural, heavily-populated areas and serene settings and as many of you know, places that get ridiculous amounts of snow and places that just get a little.

In the letter, Pam wrote, "Some write a date on concrete when it's poured, we get bear paw prints!" You can see the photo showing the prints in the lower right on page 56. The photo was taken on July 7, 2023. Just so all of you know, I love getting mail like this and please always feel free to send me photos of work you and your crews do, events, milestones and of course, even bear paw prints in recently poured concrete. This is what makes doing this magazine fun and I hope fun and interesting to all of you, as well.

Also, in this issue, beginning on page 12, please check out the coverage of the 2023 NYS Highway & Public Works Expo in Syracuse. As you see on the cover of this issue, the Expo broke the attendance record with approximately 1,400 attendees. Again, thank you to all of you, including the exhibitors and lunch sponsors. As a result of this strong turnout, we expect exhibit space in next year's Expo to fill up fast, so if your company plans to exhibit or are thinking about doing so, now is a good time to reach out to us to get the process started: contact Teddy McKeon at [email protected] or Kent Hogeboom at [email protected] for details.

And one last thing for this month: we at Superintendent's Profile wish all you, your crews, your families and friends a happy, healthy and safe holiday season and a Happy New Year. P

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.

Today's top stories