List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Editor's Notebook December 2023

    Mon December 04, 2023 - National Edition
    Craig Mongeau - Editor in Chief


    Recently, I received a letter to the editor and a few photos from Pam Miktuk, highway superintendent of the town of Villenova. The town is on the eastern border of Chautauqua County and is southeast of Dunkirk.

    Among the many great things about New York State is its diversity, especially when it comes to the terrain and the mix between urban and rural, heavily-populated areas and serene settings and as many of you know, places that get ridiculous amounts of snow and places that just get a little.

    In the letter, Pam wrote, "Some write a date on concrete when it's poured, we get bear paw prints!" You can see the photo showing the prints in the lower right on page 56. The photo was taken on July 7, 2023. Just so all of you know, I love getting mail like this and please always feel free to send me photos of work you and your crews do, events, milestones and of course, even bear paw prints in recently poured concrete. This is what makes doing this magazine fun and I hope fun and interesting to all of you, as well.

    Also, in this issue, beginning on page 12, please check out the coverage of the 2023 NYS Highway & Public Works Expo in Syracuse. As you see on the cover of this issue, the Expo broke the attendance record with approximately 1,400 attendees. Again, thank you to all of you, including the exhibitors and lunch sponsors. As a result of this strong turnout, we expect exhibit space in next year's Expo to fill up fast, so if your company plans to exhibit or are thinking about doing so, now is a good time to reach out to us to get the process started: contact Teddy McKeon at [email protected] or Kent Hogeboom at [email protected] for details.

    And one last thing for this month: we at Superintendent's Profile wish all you, your crews, your families and friends a happy, healthy and safe holiday season and a Happy New Year. P

    This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.




    Today's top stories

    Rehabilitation of Quechee Gorge Bridge Under Way in Hartford, Vt.

    VIDEO: Susanne Cobey, Akio Takeuchi Inducted Into AEM Hall of Fame

    Caterpillar 6020B Shovel Goes to Work in Coal Country

    Topcon Positioning Systems Announces New Global Sustainability Initiatives

    Construction Industry Embracing, Adopting AI Technology at Record Clip

    Linder Industrial Machinery's Asheville Branch Provides Service, Training, Proving Grounds

    Texas Transportation Commission Approves Historic $345M Investment for 83 Projects

    JM Wood Auction's Coy Timothy Irvin Passes Away









    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA