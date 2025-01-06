Thanks to you, our readers and our vendors, this year's N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo this past Oct. 23 at the Fairgrounds in Syracuse was the most successful one ever.

Along with me, Teddy McKeon, our trade show manager, expresses his gratitude to all of you.

"As show manager, I want to thank every exhibitor and attendee for our 30th annual N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo," he said. "It was our most successful Expo ever regarding exhibitors and attendee numbers.

"We had more than 1,400 attendees, which is a testament to our loyal readers," he added. "We appreciate you taking the time out of your busy schedules to support our Expo. Many of you traveled multiple hours to attend the show, and again, we thank you."

We would not be here without our readers, but we would also not be here without our advertisers and vendors who support the magazine and Expo.

"We had 135 exhibitors this year, a record," he said. "Multiple attendees approached me and said how great it was that we could attract so many different types of vendors to the show. Our success was due to a change in our philosophy and including our previous show manager, Bob Buckley, to assist with sales as a consultant."

For next year's Expo, we at Superintendent's Profile will be making a change, which we believe will not only continue the sustained success of the show but also create even new opportunities to improve every aspect of it.

"I will be handing the show manager position to Amanda Hogeboom-Guilfoyle, daughter of our long-time Profile sales representative, Kent Hogeboom," McKeon said. "I will be taking over the role of consultant along with Bob Buckley. Amanda has experience in the industry (in fact, she is returning to Construction Equipment Guide, the parent company of Superintendent's Profile, where she previously worked as a sales representative), and she will be a great asset to the team as we continue to grow the Expo and Profile Magazine. Thanks again, and I look forward to seeing more of our loyal readers next year."

Over the next several months, Amanda will be reaching out to you — our vendors and advertisers — to introduce herself and discuss future plans for the Expo and more.

Again, thank you and we at Superintendent's Profile wish for all of you, your crews and your families a healthy, happy and safe holiday season. P

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.

Craig Mongeau Craig Mongeau has been Construction Equipment Guide’s editor in chief for the past 21-plus years. He directly manages CEG’s Northeast and Southeast editions (which includes New England, Georgia and Alabama state supplements); Superintendent’s Profile; Crane Guide; Northeast and Southeast-based anniversary magazines; and special event publications. He also oversees CEG’s Midwest and Western Editions as well as all CEG website content. A Hofstra University graduate, Craig began his publishing career as a staff writer for local Southeast Pennsylvania newspapers. He then became an associate editor and book editor of Springhouse Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based medical publishing house and then worked as a managing editor of Rockhill Communications, based in Bala Cynwyd, Pa., where he created and managed content for a national Voluntary Hospital Association website. Originally from Pittsfield, Mass., Craig has lived in North Wales, Pa., for the past 27 years. He has been married to his wife, Hillary, whom he met in college, since 1998 and together, they have two daughters, Jolie and Aubrie.

Read more from Craig Mongeau here.



Today's top stories