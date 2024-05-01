List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Editor's Notebook May 2024

    Wed May 01, 2024 - National Edition
    Craig Mongeau - Editor in Chief


    Happy May everyone, and I hope all of you got through April well; it was a tough weather month for many of us with lots of rain and wind throughout the Northeast.

    As many of you may know, mid-April was National Work Zone Awareness Week and on April 17 Gov. Hochul highlighted State Route 104 within the town of Irondequoit and city of Rochester, as a roadway that will be under intense scrutiny through the 2024 construction season. This announcement came after the DOT's Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program registered multiple motorists traveling at life-threatening speeds through work zones along the Route 104 corridor in 2023 — motorists were found to have traveled through a work zone along the road at top speeds of 139, 117 and 110 miles per hour. It's hard to add anything useful to that; those numbers tell their own story and we're all capable of filling in our own adjectives about the people who do this and the reasons why they do it. You can enforce speed limits, but you can't enforce a conscience or to mandate some people to care about somebody other than themselves.

    I only sit behind a keyboard, safe and sound, to get Superintendent's Profile to press, but all of you are the ones who actually do all the work to improve roads, make them safer and help create communities, and it's disgusting that it has to be as dangerous as it is. If anyone out there, outside this industry, reads this, please, if you ever speed through work zones, stop. It's never worth it — it's a temporary rush for permanent ruin, of your life and someone else's.

    On another, much more positive subject, we're a little less than six months away from the N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo on Oct. 23 in the Exposition Center at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. We're so thankful that booth sales are filling up quickly, but there's still some space left. Please see page 53 in this issue if you are considering exhibiting. There, please scan the QR code to get details. As an equipment dealer, service provider or manufacturer, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better venue to meet face-to-face with so many great highway superintendents, DPW professionals and DOT personnel in one location. Your products can help them do their jobs even more productively for their residents.

    Thank you and please stay safe. P

    This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.




    Today's top stories

    Two Firms Give Burned Highway New Life

    Latest Case Launches Help Construction, Utility Contractors Maneuver Tight Labor Markets, Congested Job Sites

    Contractors' Plate Full On Interstate 35 in Texas

    Skanska Awarded Contract to Develop Offshore Wind Port at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal

    Micron Announces Agreement to Build Factory in Boise, Idaho

    Leica Geosystems Launches its First Machine Smart Antenna — Leica iCON gps 120

    Brightline Breaks Ground On $3B Vegas-to-California Rail

    Oregon to Deploy First-of-Its-Kind, In-Cab Safety Alerts









    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA