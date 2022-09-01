It's that time of year again. Sure, it's almost autumn and leaf season and looming snowstorms and so forth, but what I mean here is that it's time for my annual dispelling of the cliché, "There's no such thing as a free lunch."

Once again, at the N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo in Syracuse on Oct. 19, there will be a free lunch for you and your crews thanks to nine lunch sponsors — ALTA Equipment, Tracey Road Equipment, Stadium International, Austin Farm, Henderson, Milton CAT, Admar Supply, Tenco and J. Russell Group. What a great morale-boosting activity, right? Can you tell we really hope you and your crews will attend the Expo? Well, we're excited for the upcoming show and so is Teddy McKeon, who is setting up his first Expo as show manager. It's hard work and he's been doing a great job.

"I am excited about the 28th annual N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo," he said. "This will be my 10th year helping out at the show, but this time in a new capacity as show manager. I have enjoyed working the ticket booth and speaking with all the attendees as they storm the door in the morning."

Anticipation for the show is building as Superintendent's Profile has begun its marketing efforts toward both attendees and exhibitors.

"They are excited to again return to normal and shake hands and make deals," he said. "We again are on pace to sell out the show. We have both exhibitors who have stood by our side for the past 28 years and new exhibitors who will be attending for the first time. One new exhibitor reached out to a friendly competitor to see if they should get a booth. His friend told him it is one of the best shows he exhibits at all year.

"If you have not signed up, I encourage you to purchase some sort of booth space," Teddy added. "As you can see, various segments of the industry will be exhibiting. Supply constraints will loosen up, and you do not want to shut off your lead funnel. It is also a great time to get in front of customers you might not have been able to see in a while.

"We appreciate the continued support from the vendors and the ongoing support from all the superintendents and their crews. We could not continue to put on this great show without your support."

I couldn't have said it better myself (which is why I got out of the way and gave him the space to say it all). Again, I thank you for your continued support and loyal readership. Throughout this issue, you can find a host of information about the upcoming Expo. Oh, and look for complete exhibitors' listing in next month's issue of Superintendent's Profile. Take care … see you soon. P

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.

Today's top stories