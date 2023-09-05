The 2023 NYS Highway & Public Works Expo is fast approaching and now is as good a time as any to remind all of you why you should attend or exhibit. Here are the top five reasons why you should exhibit or attend the big show in Syracuse on Oct. 18:

1) Networking Opportunities: For attendees, the Expo provides an ideal platform to connect with your peers, which can lead to valuable relationships and partnerships — and it's also a great forum to bounce ideas off of one another on how you serve your towns and villages. For exhibitors, you'll be connecting with a lot of potential buyers in just one location over the course of a few hours. That's a pretty efficient use of time.

2) Cutting-Edge Innovations and Product Showcasing: Attendees will discover the latest advancements in highway and public works technologies, equipment and solutions in essentially a one-stop shop.

3) Brand Awareness and Recognition: Superintendents will remember your company and its offerings long after the event, increasing your brand presence. If your competitor down the road is not attending, you have a leg up.

4) Affordable and Minimal Time: We at Superintendent's Profile pride ourselves on keeping costs for the Expo as low as possible. We know our exhibitors are busy, and we know our attendees are busy. With an easy setup and tear-down process, your team and crews will be home for dinner.

5) Free Lunch — Chance to win Buffalo Bills or Watkins Glen tickets: Nothing is free, but thanks to the exhibitors that sponsor the lunch, it is free for the attendees who have a ticket (please visit an exhibitor to obtain one.) A BBQ lunch is served, and we typically have the drawing for the tickets after lunch. We pick out of the hat from all the show tickets handed in at the front door!

Attending and exhibiting at the 2023 NYS Highway and Public Works Trade Show in Syracuse, N.Y., offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, innovate and collaborate within the highway and public works sector. Booth sales continue to be strong, and just like last year, we expect a full house, so now is the time to act if you're leaning toward exhibiting.

In this issue, please check out page 58 for a little retro of last year's record-breaking Expo. Also, in the next issue of Superintendent's Profile we'll be publishing a comprehensive exhibitor listing, which will not only give you a heads up of who will be showcasing their products and services during the Expo, but it also will give you the opportunity to plan out your booth visits in advance.

Look forward to seeing you there! P

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.

