With the loss of I-70 in Baltimore, the route was downgraded from an interstate connection, and is currently a part of U.S. Highway 40.

Using $2 million in federal grant funding, Baltimore, Md. officials will start developing a plan to reconnect Black neighborhoods by potentially demolishing a stretch of thoroughfare that displaced hundreds of families amid a failed highway construction project from decades ago.

The city's so-called "Highway to Nowhere," originally designated as Interstate 270, was designed to connect the downtown business district to I-70, and officials used eminent domain to demolish nearly 1,000 homes in the 1960s and '70s to build it, cutting a wide swath through predominantly middle-class neighborhoods in majority-Black west Baltimore.

But construction of the freeway was never finished — partly because residents in whiter, more affluent communities successfully campaigned against it — and the endeavor became largely pointless.

Redevelopment Slated for Divisive Roadway

The project has received renewed attention in recent years as Baltimore leaders looked to address longstanding sources of inequity that have helped shape the city, which remains heavily segregated along racial and economic lines.

"I remember the once vibrant and connected communities that existed before the ‘Highway to Nowhere,'" U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume, a Baltimore Democrat, said in a Feb. 21 statement announcing the grant award. "It's never too late to undo the wrongs of the past if we have a clear and renewed vision for the future."

The money will allow city transportation officials to create a plan for redeveloping the site, which could include demolishing the 1.4-mi. stretch of expressway and replacing it with parkland or other public space.

In addition to transforming the area, the plan will focus on strengthening the surrounding community through improved access to jobs and quality housing, Baltimore officials wrote in their 2022 grant application. They said the time had come for "catalytic investment" in impacted communities, calling the highway "both a physical and symbolic barrier to progress."

The funding comes as part of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress passed in November 2021. The package included a grant program aimed at revitalizing areas harmed by old highway construction, an issue members of Maryland's congressional delegation had been working on for years with Baltimore's failed highway project in mind.

Freeway Caused ‘Generational Damage' to West Baltimore

With the incoming grant money, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the city can finally begin to heal.

"For over 50 years, this callous and discriminatory structure has caused generational damage to our community — displacing 1,500 residents, shuttering businesses and destroying homes — and this is a substantial step in starting that healing process," Scott said in a Feb. 23 statement from his office.

At a public listening session earlier in the month, west Baltimore residents also demanded tangible improvements to help rebuild nearby communities suffering from deepening cycles of poverty, disinvestment, blight and crime.

In Poppleton, one of the affected neighborhoods, residents are currently fighting an ongoing urban renewal project they often compare to the failed expressway. They filed a complaint recently asking federal officials to investigate whether Baltimore's redevelopment policies are perpetuating racial segregation and violating fair housing laws by disproportionately displacing Black and low-income residents, often using eminent domain to seize private property for public use.

