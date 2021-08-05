Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu August 05, 2021 - Southeast Edition
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received two regional awards for the repair and rehabilitation of American Legion Drive Bridge over Peace River and the Cow Key Bridge from the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) as part of the annual America's Transportation Awards competition.
"This recognition is an example of the steadfast commitment FDOT has to provide a safer and more innovative transportation system for Florida's residents and visitors," said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault. "The Florida Department of Transportation is honored to receive these awards, and we look forward to continuing to build a stronger and more reliable infrastructure for Florida's future."
The American Association of State Highway & Transportation Officials (AASHTO), AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sponsors America's Transportation Awards competition, created to showcase outstanding projects delivered by state departments of transportation every year. The southern region, Florida and 35 other states nominated 80 projects in this year's competition. Departments could submit projects in three categories: "Quality of Life/Community Development," "Best Use of Technology & Innovation," and "Operations Excellence."
More information about Florida's winning projects:
As a regional winner, these projects are in the "Top 12," which will be announced in September. These "Top 12" compete for the two top prizes — chosen by industry experts and the People's Choice Award, selected by the public through online judging. Winners of these top awards receive $10,000 to donate to a charity or scholarship of the DOT's selection.
Visit here to learn more about this year's nominees and to view the awards presentation.
For more information, visit www.fdot.gov.