The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received two regional awards for the repair and rehabilitation of American Legion Drive Bridge over Peace River and the Cow Key Bridge from the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) as part of the annual America's Transportation Awards competition.

"This recognition is an example of the steadfast commitment FDOT has to provide a safer and more innovative transportation system for Florida's residents and visitors," said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault. "The Florida Department of Transportation is honored to receive these awards, and we look forward to continuing to build a stronger and more reliable infrastructure for Florida's future."

The American Association of State Highway & Transportation Officials (AASHTO), AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sponsors America's Transportation Awards competition, created to showcase outstanding projects delivered by state departments of transportation every year. The southern region, Florida and 35 other states nominated 80 projects in this year's competition. Departments could submit projects in three categories: "Quality of Life/Community Development," "Best Use of Technology & Innovation," and "Operations Excellence."

More information about Florida's winning projects:

Restoring a Bridge: American Legion Drive over the Peace River (Quality of Life/Community Development) — In June 2020, FDOT completed a $1.2 million repair, restoration and added lighting to the historic pedestrian bridge nestled between two Desoto County parks in Arcadia. The community benefits from these improvements as the area is a popular spot for walkers, bicyclists, swimmers, canoers and anglers. Citizens can safely utilize it for recreation and to enjoy the historical features. In addition, the new lighting feature helps assist those crossing the bridge at night and vessels approaching by water.

Leveraging Innovation: How FDOT transforms gateway to Florida Keys (Best Use of Technology & Innovation) — FDOT completed the Cow Key Bridge Rehabilitation Project, a $16.7 million project involving a three-span replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges over Cow Key Channel in Monroe County. The parallel, 360-ft.-long, nine-span structures provide the only access to and from Key West for 30,000 area residents and approximately two million annual visitors.

As a regional winner, these projects are in the "Top 12," which will be announced in September. These "Top 12" compete for the two top prizes — chosen by industry experts and the People's Choice Award, selected by the public through online judging. Winners of these top awards receive $10,000 to donate to a charity or scholarship of the DOT's selection.

