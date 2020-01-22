Felling Looks to Haul in ConExpo 2020 Visitors With New Trailers

The FT-20 IT-I has a removable storage rack on a stationary platform, rub rail with stake pockets and 5-ft. dovetail.

Felling Trailers Inc. of Sauk Centre, Minn., will be exhibiting at the ConExpo-Con/AGG (IFPE) international exhibition in Las Vegas in the Festival Grounds Lot. Felling will showcase its company brand and products to the global construction industries marketplace (global fluid power/motion control/power transmission industries marketplace).

Felling will have two trailers on display at Booth F-1741, located in the Festival Grounds Lot: an FT-16 IT-I industrial tilt and an FT-50-3 LP tag trailer. Both trailers have been equipped with features that will pique the interest of those attending the show. The FT-16 IT-I is a drop deck tilt trailer with a 5-ft. stationary deck and an 18-ft. tilt deck. The trailer is equipped with a removable attachment rack that is mounted on the front stationary deck. The attachment rack provides functional space for equipment attachments such as buckets, trenchers, etc. with multiple securement points with rub rail stake pockets along with bolt-on tubes on the roadside for storage of shovels and brooms.

Felling Model FT-16IT-I

5-ft. stationary platform and 18-ft. tilt deck

auto tilt deck latch mechanism

two 8,000-lb. axles with torsion suspension

215/75R17.5 tires on plate wheels

blackwood rubber infused decking

pallet fork holder

toolbox with lockable cover in hitch

dual cushion cylinder tilt with lock valve

twin 12k drop leg jacks

removable attachment rack on stationary platform

sublime green paint

The FT-50-3 LP Low Profile Tag, 25-ton load capacity trailer features Felling's new air-operated bi-fold ramps. Felling has chosen ConExpo to debut these ramps to its industry partners. The ramps are 45 in. wide by 11 ft., wood inlaid and include three air tanks. For close to a decade, Felling Trailers has offered air ramps with available lengths of 6 ft. to 8 ft.

The 11-ft. air bi-fold ramps were designed to accommodate the load angle necessary when loading cumbersome low clearance equipment such as paving equipment and directional drills. The ramps' length provides the operator with a gentler, more gradual incline to provide ease in loading/unloading with its 9.5-degree load angle and 8 degrees with the option of air ride suspension when the air is dropped.

Felling Trailers' air-ramp technology allows operators to use the tow vehicles' onboard air system to power the ramps, eliminating the maintenance of an onboard electric/hydraulic system. Furthermore, the technology allows for minimal ground contact when deploying/retracting the ramps to reduce damage to new pavement when loading/unloading.

Felling Model FT-50-3 LP With Air Bi-Fold Ramps

26-ft. main deck length plus 6 ft. double incline Beavertail, Apitong decking

45-ft. wide by 11 ft. bi-fold air-operated, Apitong inlaid ramps

air brakes, 17.5-in. Ridewell air disc brakes

25K Ridewell oil bath axles

55 in. spread, Ridewell 240 air ride with dump valve suspension

air lift axle on 1st axle

235/75R 17.5 in. tires on 8 bolt aluminum Alcoa Dura Brite wheels

140,000-lb. twin 2-speed jack (39,000 lb. lift capacity)

Felling Trailers will be at Booth F-1741 in the Festival Grounds Lot. The Festival Grounds Lot showcases exhibitors in Earth Moving & Material Handling, Hauling, Lifting (Aerial & Cranes), and Underground Construction. Demonstrations of Felling's air bi-fold ramps will be taking place in the booth throughout the duration of the show.

For more information, call 800/245-2809, or visit felling.com.