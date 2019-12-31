Fisher Tools Holds Annual Customer Appreciation Sale

The Fisher Tools Annual Customer Appreciation Sale was held on Dec. 11, 2019, at 1990 East 3rd St., Tempe, Ariz. This yearly event is hosted by the Fisher family and is one of the largest events that Fisher Tools throws to show appreciation and gratitude to its customers and vendors.

Hundreds turned out to enjoy the festival-like atmosphere, watch the product and tool demonstrations and take advantage of the heavily discounted tools and supplies. Guests were treated to a catered barbeque, door prizes and facility tours.

Products lines and vendor displays showcased included: Klein, DeWalt, ICS, LiftSmart, ML Kishigo, Edge Eyewear, Atlantic Safety, Stabila, Ames True Temper, SuperVac, Diamond Products, Louisville, CGW, PIP, Jenny, Milwaukee, Ergodyne, Sumner/Southwire, Marshalltown, MasterLock, Stihl, Champion Cutting, Burndy, CLC Leathercraft, Chapin, Tajima, Coilhose / BVA, Occidental Leather, Kraft, Treds, Yamaha, Markal, Makita, StrongHand Clamps, United Abrasives, Diamond Vantage, Jameson/Huskie, Ajax, Current, Fluke, MSA,Jet/Wilton/Edwards, Delta / Jobox, 3M,Diablo, Gearwrench, Campbell, Rubbermaid, Weatherguard, Channellock, Ridgid and Reed.

For more information, visit www.fishertools.com. CEG

Diane Fisher Brunson (C) and her children, Diane and Steven, welcomed guests to the sale.

Guests enjoyed barbecue chicken, burgers and hot dogs prepared on site by Fisher’s Tools staff.

Billy Graham of Combination Plumbing stopped for a photo with Diane Fisher Brunson. The family atmosphere, knowledgeable staff, tool availability and variety has kept Graham coming back for more than 30 years.

(L-R) are Danny Brunson, owner of DL Brunson Home Systems; Diane Fisher Brunson; Steven Fisher; and Seth Covert, representing Current Tools. Not only has Brunson been a loyal customer for more than 10 years, he recently became a member of the Fisher family when he married Diane last month.

John Ronquillo of Salt River Project (SRP) and Diane Fisher Brunson enjoy a lighter moment. Customer service has kept Ronquillo coming back to Fisher’s since they opened in 1964.

Mario Zamora (L), superintendent of Interstate Mechanical Corporation (Imcor), and Ray Wright, project manager, have been loyal customers for more than 25 years.

Paul Fields (L) and Paul Corbin of W&W Structural took a few minutes out of their work day to take advantage of the discounts and browse the vendor displays.

Brad Kruse (L) and John Fry of ASU facilities came to view the new product lines and tool demonstrations.