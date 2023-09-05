More than 100,000 sq. ft. of equipment and services were on display from more than 150 companies.

Last year's NYS Highway & Public Works Expo was a resounding success with more than 1,800 in attendance. And that was thanks to all of you who attended and exhibited.

At the 2022 show, representatives from highway departments from as far away as Shelter Island in the Hamptons to a bus load of highway superintendents from Niagara County attended the big show at the New York State Fairgrounds.

With more than 100,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space and more than 150 exhibits, each year the N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo proves to be the largest collection of highway and municipal equipment on display in the northeast. And we're happy to report that the 2023 NYS Highway & Public Works Expo is shaping up to be an incredible show, as well.

Innovative new products will once again be on display, essentially covering any item that a highway or public works department would need.

Here's just a sampling of last year's show, and we look forward to seeing all of you in Syracuse on Oct. 18. P

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.

Today's top stories