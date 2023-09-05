List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Get Ready for the 2023 NYS Highway & Public Works Expo

    Tue September 05, 2023 - National Edition


    More than 100,000 sq. ft. of equipment and services were on display from more than 150 companies.
    More than 100,000 sq. ft. of equipment and services were on display from more than 150 companies.
    We offer our thanks to the busload of highwaymen who chartered a bus all the way from Niagara County (Niagara Falls region of the state). A long line of attendees enter the raffle for valuable door prizes. Teddy McKeon (L), N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo show manager, presents Mark Savage of the town of Theresa highway department the grand prize of two tickets to the Buffalo Bills vs. the New England Patriots. Teddy McKeon (L), N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo show manager, presents Kenneth Cook of the Montezuma highway department the grand prize of two tickets to the 2023 NASCAR race weekend at Watkins Glen International Speedway.

    Last year's NYS Highway & Public Works Expo was a resounding success with more than 1,800 in attendance. And that was thanks to all of you who attended and exhibited.

    At the 2022 show, representatives from highway departments from as far away as Shelter Island in the Hamptons to a bus load of highway superintendents from Niagara County attended the big show at the New York State Fairgrounds.

    With more than 100,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space and more than 150 exhibits, each year the N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo proves to be the largest collection of highway and municipal equipment on display in the northeast. And we're happy to report that the 2023 NYS Highway & Public Works Expo is shaping up to be an incredible show, as well.

    Innovative new products will once again be on display, essentially covering any item that a highway or public works department would need.

    Here's just a sampling of last year's show, and we look forward to seeing all of you in Syracuse on Oct. 18. P

    This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.




