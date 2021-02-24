Registration has opened for the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association's Spring Celebration.

The event is scheduled for April 28, 2021, at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay, Wis. RSVP's are due by April 9, and space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For more information, call 715/282-5828 or email info@gltpa.org.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

