Bill Sprague is a man on the move. Whether struggling to keep the town's budget in the black, providing the best services for the residents or spending time with his family, Bill is always doing something.

And for the past five years, that something has been serving as the highway superintendent of the town of Roxbury.

Born in Delhi Hospital and raised in Roxbury, Bill attended Roxbury Central School from kindergarten through 12th grade. He attended NCOC auto mechanics class during junior and senior high school.

"At 17 years old I moved out and bought my own home. My parents had a little service station along with a garage. They closed about the mid-80s. After that, my father started driving for my uncle who hauled milk from upstate New York to New Jersey, with tractor trailers. I went with him a lot."

So, why did he want to become highway superintendent?

"I looked up to my predecessors, my former highway superintendents. I wanted to be a well-known name here in town and this area. I've worked at the highway department for 25 years but only five years being highway superintendent.

"Before that, I was a deputy for 12 years. Previous to that, I was a heavy equipment operator for nine years. Again, I had great bosses and former superintendents who taught me a lot. I am the type who doesn't like to sit around. I always wanted to be out there doing something and learning from the older gentlemen. My dream came true when I was elected in 2019 unopposed. Then, I ran again in 2023, also unopposed."

In addition, Bill is the treasurer of Delaware County Highway Superintendents Association.

The Department

According to Bill, the town's facility includes an 80-ft. by 200-ft. highway garage. "Here on the grounds, we have a 60 x 70 salt storage shed. There's a place for lunch in the garage that's broken off to my office, a break room, two bathrooms and a shower."

Getting the Job Done

Bill gets help from his full-time employees who keep the roads safe for the town's residents. Key staff include deputy highway superintendent Ralph Sprague; heavy equipment operators Corbin Bouton, Trent Perry, Scott Haskin, Bill Schryver, Tom Brand, Clint Goodchild and Jim Willsey; mechanic Chris Shultis; mechanic assistant Rich Davis and part-timer Dave Thorington.

"I'd like to thank my crew for their no questions asked, just go and get projects and jobs finished safely, kind of work ethic. Also, my town supervisor and board members past and present. A special thanks to town clerk Diane Pickett for being patient with me as much as she's been."

The town of Roxbury highway department functions on a total operating budget of approximately $1.1 million. That includes salaries and benefits for employees; $329,634.66 for CHIPS; $76,747.97 for PAVE NY; $65,925.60 for Extreme Winter Recovery; and $51,165.31 for Pave Our Potholes.

As highway superintendent, Bill is responsible for maintaining the town's 191.29 lane miles of road. Eight of those are gravel and 122 are paved.

"We also transitioned 14 roads from dirt to pavement and/or oil and stone since I became superintendent. In addition, we also take care of three miles of county roads and two miles of NYC roads."

To get the job done the highway department uses a variety of equipment that Bill has purchased, which includes:

6 x 6 Western Star plow/dump truck

4 x 6 Western Star plow/dump truck

4 x 4 heavy-duty single-axle International plow/wing truck

4 x 4 medium-duty International plow/dump truck

Ford dump truck (used), which was turned into a water/broom truck. The dump body was put on a 2007 International plow/dump truck.

And this list includes the vehicles purchased by previous highway superintendents:

three 6 x 6 Oshkosh plow/dump trucks

two 4 x 4 Oshkosh plow/wing trucks

6 x 6 Western star plow/dump truck

4 x 6 Western star plow/dump truck

4 x 6 International Haul truck (no plow)

two 4 x 4 heavy-duty International plow/dump trucks

two 2x4 heavy duty plow/dump trucks

two Ford F-550 medium-duty plow/dump trucks

two Dodge medium-duty plow dump trucks

Chevy 3500 plow dump truck

10-wheeler Mack water truck

John Deere loader

Volvo loader

two John Deere 710 backhoes

two vibratory rollers

Case 1H boom mower

Morbark woodchipper

sewer Jetter/culvert pipe cleaner

tow-behind broom

Preventive Maintenance Program

Every day, Bill makes sure his crew fills out a daily vehicle inspection report for every vehicle operated.

"The driver/operator writes up a repair order for anything/everything that needs attention on trucks and/or equipment," he said. "Each vehicle and piece of equipment has its own service and PM schedule. All are logged/recorded on dry eraser board. The first working day of each month all crew members record and report hours and mileage of assigned vehicles and equipment on paper to the mechanic to log and monitor."

Lightening Round

Is the job everything you expected?

"As a deputy, I saw a lot as far as office work and the preparation, handling the time and scheduling all the different things needed to be done.

"I've had lots of comments since I've been here about how good the roads are as far as traveling them in the summer. Many residents have complemented us about how well we take care of the roads, especially in the winter. We keep them safe for people to drive on as far as snow and ice removal."

How did you get to be superintendent?

"I was elected in 2019 and ran again unopposed in 2023."

What has disappointed you the most?

"I expect taxpayers to be disgruntled once in a while."

Most difficult part?

"The first thing that came to mind was sometimes having to be a boss, not just a co-worker. I have a great crew. I get compliments all the time from the guys and other towns and individuals on what a good crew we have. What a good comradery we have here just for the fact that everybody gets along. I'll work right alongside them. Whether it's plowing snow, maintaining roads, chipping brush or whatever. I do as much as I can when I'm not in the office. I feel that we have a great workplace environment. But sometimes, I have to put my foot down and be a boss, but that's OK."

If you could change anything, what would it be?

"Educate the public on exactly what we do on a day-to-day basis here at the highway department."

The most important?

"Keeping a good relationship with my crew."

Best day?

"When highway superintendent Steve Schuman asked me to be his deputy."

Major projects?

"I don't really consider it a project. I'm working on dedicating this highway building to former highway superintendent Dan Ballard. He was the one who was here and actually went through to get this building built. He retired in 2006."

Family First

Bill and his wife, Amy, have been together for 31 years. They have a daughter, Raven Ashley and a son, USMC Sergeant Nicholas William.

"We also have three grandsons: five-year-old Weston Peters, Cole, who is 18 months, and Dauntles is two," Bill said.

Amy shared some of her thoughts about her husband and the job he does for the town of Roxbury.

"It makes me proud of the work my husband puts into his job and how much he cares about the community. He's an amazing husband, father and grandfather. At least once a year in the winter, Delaware County Emergency Dispatch will call him in the middle of the night for a motor vehicle accident or a stranded vehicle. Once a New York State Trooper was stuck in a snow drift on West Settlement Road.

"Bill will get dressed, go to the shop and get his plow/wing truck and plow and sand roads so vehicles can get home safely. Many times, he'll stay out the rest of the night and following day. If he were to come back home, he wouldn't have much time to sleep before he had to go back in at 5 a.m. When that happens, he'll usually keep plowing and pull over in a snowplow turnaround and sleep in the truck until he hears crew members on the radio checking in on him."

Last but not least, Bill would like to thank his wife.

"Thank you for dealing with me so understandably (if there is such a word), so patiently, so lovingly, since I've been highway superintendent. I have missed, disrupted or left a few family/holiday dinners in the last 25 years. We've had to change plans a few times. I've come home late at night quite a few times along with many other things I forgot to mention. She has dealt with being my wife, but through all these times, she's never complained about being a wife of a highway superintendent."

Final Thoughts

Like most highway supers, when it's all said and done Bill wants to be remembered for "doing a good job, helping people and keeping the town roads safe."

What more could the townspeople ask for?

About the Town of Roxbury

Roxbury is a town in Delaware County, N.Y. The population was 2,247 at the 2020 census. The town is at the eastern end of the county.

The town of Roxbury was formed in 1799 from the town of Stamford. It was part of Albany County when the state of New York was first split into counties.

Roxbury was the birthplace and home of naturalist John Burroughs. A memorial site has been placed by his birthplace. Jay Gould, the railroad financier, also was born in the town. The Main Street Historic District includes the Jay Gould Memorial Church and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988. Other sites on the National Register include the First Old School Baptist Church of Roxbury and Vega Cemetery, Isaac Hardenbergh House, Second Old School Baptist Church of Roxbury, Walter Stratton House and Ulster and Delaware Railroad Depot and Mill Complex.

Author Walter R. Brooks of Mister Ed fame was a resident. He began visiting Roxbury in 1937. He and his wife, Anne, moved to a home on Main Street in 1948, where he lived until his death in 1958. He wrote numerous books while in Roxbury, including many titles in the popular "Freddy the Pig" series.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the town has a total area of 87.6 sq. mi. of which 87.1 sq. mi. is land and 0.50 sq. mi., or 0.56 percent, is water. The East Branch of the Delaware River has its source in a pond behind a tire shop just south of Grand Gorge. Most of the town lies in the valley of the East Branch or its tributaries. The northeastern corner of the town drains via Johnson Hollow Brook and the Bear Kill to Schoharie Creek, a northward-flowing tributary of the Mohawk River and part of the Hudson River watershed. P

