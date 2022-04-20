List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Houston's $9B Project Can Resume

Wed April 20, 2022 - West Edition #9
TxDOT


The Texas Transportation Commission said it has reached an agreement with the Federal Highway Administration that would allow the state to resume design work on certain parts of a disputed project that would remake 24 mi. along Interstate 45 and several other roadways in the Houston area.

The $9 billion project, which has been in the works for nearly two decades, was put on hold in March after the Federal Highway Administration began its investigation into civil rights and environmental justice concerns that were raised about the proposal.

Harris County, which includes Houston, filed a federal lawsuit alleging that state officials ignored the project's impact on neighborhoods. In March, the county paused its lawsuit in the hopes of resolving concerns about the project.




