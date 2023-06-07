The Honorable Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex will feature space for 24 courtrooms: 10 criminal courtrooms and 12 family courtrooms, judges chambers, sheriff operations and offices, courts administration, the surrogate, and the prosecutor’s office. A six-story parking garage with space for 459 vehicles, located on the east end of the courthouse building, provides parking for judges, county employees and jurors. (O'Donnell & Naccarato Structural Engineers photo)

The new Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex, Hudson County, N.J.'s future home of 24 criminal, family and other courtrooms, will have some hidden features that could protect it and its occupants from a terrorist attack when work is complete on the 405,000-sq.-ft. structure, scheduled to open late next year.

If a bomb were to go off in the Jersey City courthouse — named after the former congressman and prolific philanthropist — massive 700-ft.-long steel trusses would prevent the building from caving in, one of its lead engineers told the Jersey Journal.

"It has a very unique structure," said Liam McNamara, a senior associate at O'Donnell & Naccarato, the Philadelphia-based firm leading the project's structural engineering. "The trusses are more to protect the building globally from blast threats. Those framing members are enhanced.

"There is more than what would normally be designed because there is a blast force that is analyzed," he told the Jersey City news source.

O'Donnell & Naccarato helped develop the two massive trusses, part of a structured system to support buildings over a large space, that will protect the top floors of the new courthouse from a progressive collapse if an explosion was to take place.

McNamara described a progressive collapse as one that occurs following a structural failure, resulting in the entire building buckling in response. That, in turn, can cause even one small failure to trigger a progressive collapse.

"The idea in this structure is there are no continuous small steel columns or members that support those [upper] floors so that if you would lose something on the first or second floor or have a large collapse of those two [levels] that are around the column on the lower floors, the upper floors would remain standing, at least — from a life safety standpoint — until you can evacuate.

"It is about mitigating the reach of any impact so that you can maximize the protection of the occupants that are in there," McNamara added.

Engineers Looked to Past for Better Safeguards

The kind of collapse he described has been seen before.

The best — and most tragic — examples studied carefully by structural engineers were the Oklahoma City bombing, when a truck filled with explosives destroyed the front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in April 1995, resulting in the deaths of 168 people; and the Sept 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center towers in New York City, which took nearly 3,000 lives. These catastrophes still rank as the two worst terrorist attacks in American history.

Each event resulted in a progressive collapse after the initial terror attack took place, creating a structural failure.

The decision to add extra structural features to the building of the Guarini Justice Center in Jersey City was a result of conversations with local officials, the architectural team and the building contractor when planning the design of the structure.

McNamara said it was the builder, Mast Construction Services in Little Falls, N.J., that looked to his firm to consider the safety features when designing the structure.

"There is a whole series of different blast events that the blast consultant reviewed from backpack bombs to truck bombs," McNamara noted. "It is all about where those points of interest can get to the building. [The consultant] applies any threat that can get to that, [and] they ensure that there is no failure under those loads."

A 21st Century Justice Complex

The new courthouse complex in Jersey City will replace the Hudson County Administration Building at 595 Newark Ave., on the block formed by Newark, Central and Oakland avenues and New Jersey Highway 139.

The ultramodern facility will be a much-needed improvement on the current courthouse, built in 1957, in terms of the flow of people and security, according to the Jersey Journal.

Hudson County's most ambitious effort in years, the Guarini Justice Complex is a design-build project that, in addition to its two-dozen courtrooms, will house office space for administrators and the county prosecutor's office, and include another building for the Surrogate's Office and other functions that will be connected to the main structure, but is being built separately, and a 471-space parking garage.

Its amenities include a 75-seat public cafeteria, a self-help law library, a children's play area and staff training spaces.

