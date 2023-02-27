List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
JESCO, ECI Technologies Announce Partnership to Provide GPS Modeling Solutions, Education to Contractors in Mid-Atlantic Region

Mon February 27, 2023 - Northeast Edition
JESCO


JESCO, the official John Deere and Topcon dealer in New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware, and ECI Technologies, a GPS Modeling firm based in Wilbraham, Mass., announced a strategic partnership aimed at streamlining access to GPS modeling services for customers.

This partnership will enable JESCO and ECI Technologies to maximize customer uptime with John Deere SmartGrade and Topcon machine control solutions through a direct GPS modeler and dealer relationship enhancing customer support and education. Additionally, as part of the partnership, all JESCO purchased 3D machine control solutions, both John Deere SmartGrade and Topcon, will now include 20 hours of GPS modeling services through ECI Technologies.

Ray Antaya, president of ECI Technologies, said "ECI's daily goal is to improve earthwork efficiency by streamlining projects for better site management, faster production and more accuracy. We produce high-quality earthwork models that improve our client's bottom line".

Nick Libbi, product marketing manager of JESCO who oversees the dealer's machine control technology group and strategy, said "the synergies between JESCO and ECI made them an obvious partner and our shared mission to not just provide solutions but education on new technologies created the perfect match".

This partnership announcement is part of a larger unveiling of JESCO's newly branded Integrated Solutions group focused solely on John Deere and Topcon integrated machine control solutions. Along with the group come customer facing enhancements include new free in-cab support resources, machine control support subscriptions, easy upgrade paths and customer training.

"Technology on the job site is on a linear growth path and it's important for us as a dealer to invest in ensuring we keep our customers on the leading edge of change," Libbi said.

"With our team of dedicated experts set to solely focus on working with either our sales or support teams, JESCO is positioned to not only help customers understand the right technology solution for them but ensure they have the training, support and access to the best GPS models to maximize the return on their investment."

For more information, visit www.jesco.us and www.eci3d.com.




