John Deere has enhanced its lineup of five small-frame G-Series skid steers and compact track loaders, providing operators with even more power and efficiency on the job site. While the five models (312GR, 314G, 316GR, 317G,318G) were introduced to the market more than three years ago, John Deere continually works with its customers in the landscaping, agricultural material handling and construction industries to better understand their needs and how to improve machinery for maximum productivity, uptime and solutions.

"As we constantly source feedback from our customers, we heard them request minor improvements to the small-frame lineup, such as simplified maintenance, increased visibility and easier connections to attachments," said Gregg Zupancic, product marketing manager, skid steers and compact track loaders, John Deere Construction & Forestry. "We used this as an opportunity to upgrade our equipment so that it meets their needs and continues to provide quality and performance that our customers expect."

The improved small-frame G-Series machines feature increased productivity and time-saving options. They can be equipped with an optional rearview camera and easy-to-clean cab windows for additional visibility, safety and speed on the job site. The upgraded cab offers more comfort so operators can easily maneuver the machine and remain in the cab for longer durations on the job, without sacrificing performance. The small-frame cabs also include a new Bluetooth radio option, and the redesigned manual control levers have improved ergonomic grips for increased operator comfort and accessibility.

The small-frame G-Series model upgrades also include protected auxiliary hydraulic lines that run within the boom for additional protection, ultimately extending the machine's life cycle. The machines have an optional capability to support two sets of counter weights, providing the operator with greater stability and capacity to lift heavier materials. The newly integrated 4-point-tie-down system increases overall mobility and impact on different jobs by enabling operators to securely and safely move the machine to different locations.

Operators can streamline their daily maintenance tasks with color-coded fluid fills and key filters that are mounted for ease of access near the rear door. The small-frame models boast optimized air-conditioning ducts, improved cab pressurization and debris ingression, enabling operators to spend more time working and less time cleaning. Many components include zinc flake hardware for improved protection against corrosion and machine wear.

Operators looking to get the most out of the 312GR, 314G, 316GR, 317G or 318G models can now leverage a five-year subscription to JDLink telematics, an application that allows operators to view critical information about machines in their fleet. The machine monitoring solution provides real-time data and health prognostics to suggest maintenance solutions that decrease costly downtime. Remote diagnostics enable a dealer to read codes, record performance data and even update software without a trip to the job site.

