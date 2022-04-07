List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Kenworth Medium Duty Trucks Add Cummins B6.7N Natural Gas Engine for U.S. Operation

Thu April 07, 2022 - National Edition
Kenworth


The near zero-emissions engine is certified to the California Air Resources Board’s optional low NOx standard (0.02 g/bhp-hr), which is 90 percent lower than the current EPA standard.
The near zero-emissions engine is certified to the California Air Resources Board’s optional low NOx standard (0.02 g/bhp-hr), which is 90 percent lower than the current EPA standard.

Kenworth now offers the Cummins B6.7N natural gas engine for new Kenworth T180, T280 and T380 trucks designated for operation in the United States.

The Cummins B6.7N is a 100 percent natural gas engine featuring spark-ignited combustion with cooled EGR and a maintenance-free three-way catalyst. It features a closed crankcase ventilation system and on-board diagnostics for optimal emissions performance.

The near zero-emissions engine is certified to the California Air Resources Board's optional low NOx standard (0.02 g/bhp-hr), which is 90 percent lower than the current EPA standard.

Rated up to 240 hp and 560 lb.-ft. of torque, the Cummins B6.7N may be used with either a compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel system.

The Kenworth T180 (Class 5), T280 (Class 6) and T380 (Class 7) possess excellent versatility and maneuverability, spacious 2.1-meter-wide cab, exceptional visibility and driver-focused ergonomics, according to the manufacturer. The Cummins B6.7N engine is available when these select medium duty trucks also are specified with an aero hood and Allison automatic transmission.

For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




Today's top stories

Is Right-to-Repair Order a Sleeper Issue for the Construction Industry?

World of Asphalt, AGG1 Break Records at Show

Rockingham Bridges Replacement Over Williams River Finishes On Time

Volvo CE Breaks Ground on $6.4M North American Technician Training Center

Archer Western, Sundt Will Deliver $612M Austin Highway Job

Link-Belt Introduces 355 X4S Excavator

Stellar Hybrid Power Source Reduces Carbon Footprint

NCDOT Outlines Approach to Replace Wilmington's Cape Fear Memorial Bridge



 

Read more about...

Engines Kenworth New Products TRUCKS






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo