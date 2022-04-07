The near zero-emissions engine is certified to the California Air Resources Board’s optional low NOx standard (0.02 g/bhp-hr), which is 90 percent lower than the current EPA standard.

Kenworth now offers the Cummins B6.7N natural gas engine for new Kenworth T180, T280 and T380 trucks designated for operation in the United States.

The Cummins B6.7N is a 100 percent natural gas engine featuring spark-ignited combustion with cooled EGR and a maintenance-free three-way catalyst. It features a closed crankcase ventilation system and on-board diagnostics for optimal emissions performance.

The near zero-emissions engine is certified to the California Air Resources Board's optional low NOx standard (0.02 g/bhp-hr), which is 90 percent lower than the current EPA standard.

Rated up to 240 hp and 560 lb.-ft. of torque, the Cummins B6.7N may be used with either a compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel system.

The Kenworth T180 (Class 5), T280 (Class 6) and T380 (Class 7) possess excellent versatility and maneuverability, spacious 2.1-meter-wide cab, exceptional visibility and driver-focused ergonomics, according to the manufacturer. The Cummins B6.7N engine is available when these select medium duty trucks also are specified with an aero hood and Allison automatic transmission.

