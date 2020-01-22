Lake Erie Plan Big Unveil at ConExpo/Con/AGG 2020

The first public showing of the Pitbull 5700 is planned for the 2020 ConExpo show in Las Vegas.

2020 is on track to be a big year for Lake Erie Portable Screeners. The company will celebrate its 10th anniversary and will officially unveil its largest portable screener, the Pitbull 5700 in the Silver Lot at ConExpo-Con/AGG.

Engineered and manufactured at the company's headquarters in Lake City, Pa., the new Pitbull 5700 is Lake Erie's largest portable screener. The 5700 designation references the screener's capability to support the 5 to 7 yd. loader class.

The first public showing of the Pitbull 5700 is planned for the 2020 ConExpo show in Las Vegas. By coincidence, when company owner and President Rick York arranged for a booth at the show, he discovered that Lake Erie Portable Screeners had been assigned booth number S5700.

Driven by customer requests for a larger machine built to the standards Lake Erie Portable Screeners is noted for, the Pitbull 5700 has been in the works since the 2017 ConExpo trade show.

The goal behind the design and construction of the Pitbull 5700 was to produce a severe duty, direct feed screener geared toward the producer, large contractor and top tier aggregate markets.

The Pitbull 5700 is designed to perform as a combination machine scalper/finisher to offer a single machine solution covering a broad range of processing applications, from topsoil and biomass materials to graded aggregates, clean crushable, shot rock, recycling and demolition materials.

Three clear advantages for the portable aspect of the Pitbull 5700 are affordability, ease of transport and the conveyor's operating tip height of 12 ft. 6 in. offers ample clearance for stockpiling materials.

Fully enclosed within a compartment that includes a lockable panel for the easily accessible engine and machine controls, the Pitbull 5700 is powered by a Tier IV Final Doosan 130 hp water cooled diesel engine. The digital engine control and monitor system has integral safety shutdown protection.

The plant is hydraulic driven with a thermostatically controlled oil cooler and incorporates a Cyclone hydraulic reservoir system to increase efficiency by removing air from the hydraulic fluids while reducing volume for economy and reduced environmental impact exposure. The system employs a Danfoss variable displacement piston hydraulic pump, Danfoss control valve and Danfoss gear-roller style conveyor motors and the shaker table is driven by a Permco hydraulic motor.

The Pitbull 5700's 10 by 7 ft. direct feed screen box features a two-deck system with a hydraulically powered shaker table mounted on eight Firestone rubber springs. Grizzly bars are standard on the top deck with a provision to install optional screen panels on the second deck. The system provides a combined screening surface of 140 sq. ft.

The Pitbull 5700's conveyors employ a roller bed design using unequal troughing rolls with greaseable pillow block bearings on the head and tail pulleys. The transfer conveyor has a 12 ft. 7 in. working length while the stacking conveyor is 38 ft. 4 in. long and features a hydraulically controlled folding system for transport. Both conveyors utilize 5-in. CEMA "C" rollers and the 60-in. wide belts are a smooth surface three ply.

Travel length is 47 ft., travel height is 11 ft. 8 in. and travel width is 8 ft. 5 in. Weight is approximately 41,000 lbs.

The frame is I-beam and tubular steel frame construction and has onboard hydraulic landing jacks for easy hookup to the standard fifth wheel tractor trailer hitch. The Pitbull 5700 is equipped with Rockwell 22.5K tandem axles with dual wheels and airbag suspension riding on 255-70R/22.5 radial tires on steel disc wheels. Both axles are equipped with type 30 air brakes and auto slack adjusters.

The company originated in 1975 to provide design, manufacturing and reconditioning of hydraulic pneumatic cylinders for the area's steel mills. Recognized for its engineering and manufacturing expertise, the company was awarded the contract to produce replacement parts for Bucyrus Erie as that company shut down its manufacturing operations. The company also has produced parts for GE, Terex, Northwest Engineering, P&H Equipment, Joy Global and Eriez Magnetics. Purchased in 1985 by York, one of the original principals, the company was subsequently renamed York-Seaway.

With an interest in applying the company's experience manufacturing parts to producing its own product line, the company purchased an attachment line in 1995. Several years later, York learned of a void marketplace for towable compact screening plant. Using customer input, the company's engineers designed Pitbull portable screeners from the ground up. The result is a screener designed for simplicity and serviceability using commonly available parts.

For more information, visit pitbullscreeners.com.