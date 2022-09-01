In 2021, more than 100,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space contained a wide array of equipment and services from nearly 150 companies. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)

Last year's N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo returned after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19 and was a huge success, thanks to all of you, attendees and exhibitors.

The 2021 Expo featured more than 100,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space and nearly 150 exhibits. Highway departments and DPW crews from across the state were drawn to the Expo Center at the NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse to experience the largest collection of highway and municipal equipment on display in New York State since the previous Expo in 2019. Everyone was definitely happy to get together again.

On display at last year's show were trucks and truck bodies as well as earthmoving and excavating equipment, mowing and groundskeeping machines from every manufacturer imaginable. If your department had a need, it could have been filled at the N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo.

The same will prove true for the upcoming 2022 installment of the Expo. Please check out the promotion pieces in this issue (and of course, please read my column on page 4) to get a lot more information about the show. Also, expect the full exhibitor list in next month's Superintendent's Profile. In the meantime, here are a few photos from 2021, including the Grand Prize winners. If you attend, you could be a big winner, too, and get your photo in the magazine. You'll be famous. P

