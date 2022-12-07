Montabert SDT multiprocessor

Visitors are encouraged to visit Montabert in the West Hall, booth #W42229, during ConExpo-Con/AGG, March 14 to 18, 2023, in Las Vegas to learn about new developments in rock breaking and demolition tools.

New products to be highlighted at the show include the SD compact breaker for rock breaking. The SD line is designed to fit compact carriers such as mini-excavators and skid steers. Additionally, Montabert's new line of Silent Demolition Tools, including grapples, processors, fixed and rotating pulverizers, and scrap shears, offer contractors multiple options for demolition and recycling applications.

Montabert's SD series of hydraulic breakers is designed for use on skid-steer loaders, backhoe loaders and mini-excavators, providing versatility and productivity to accomplish multiple tasks with a single carrier, a single operator and a single attachment.

With fewer wear parts and no tie rods, the SD offers quick and easy maintenance in the field or the shop. Bushings, pins and tools can easily be replaced in the field without removing the breaker from the carrier.

The fully enclosed, soundproof cradle reduces vibrations transferred to the carrier, as it limits noise on the jobsite. Lightweight, yet heavy-duty housing protects working parts and hoses. A unique energy chamber acts as hydraulic shock absorber and reduces pressure variations in the hydraulic circuits to provide consistent energy to the breaker.

The SD line includes seven models for compact carriers from 1 to 12 tons.

The Montabert Silent Demolition Tools line offers a wide range of tools designed and built to provide contractors with an excellent price-performance ratio and low maintenance cost, according to the manufacturer. The combination of ultra-wear-resistant steels and top-quality components makes Montabert Silent Demolition Tools versatile, efficient and durable.

Grapples are designed for carriers from 5 up to 100 tons. They feature 360-degree rotation, Hardox 400-450 jaws and Hardox 500 exchangeable blades.

Multiprocessor jaws for carriers weighing 8 to 65 tons include combi-, multifunction and scrap-metal jaws. They offer 360-degree rotation, speed valve cylinders and exchangeable Hardox 600 crushing teeth.

In the Pulverizer line, Montabert offers both a fixed model and — new for 2022 — a 360-degree rotating model. All pulverizers feature Hardox 400 bodies, exchangeable/reversible blades, and exchangeable wear plates and teeth.

For more information, call 866/472-4373, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.montabertusa.com.

