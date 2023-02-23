The Merlo eWorker has a maximum load capacity of 5,511 lbs. and a maximum lift of 15 ft. 7 in. Load capacity at maximum lift is 3,307 lbs.

Merlo's Generation 0: eWorker combines the best of the company's telehandler technology — performance, comfort, safety and efficiency — while reducing environmental impact and increasing driving comfort, maneuverability and performance to reduce noise with zero emissions and zero use of fossil fuels.

This new engineering concept offers enhanced performance with ultra-compact dimensions, designed to achieve a level of mobility never seen before in a telehandler, the company said.

After years of research into combustion engine alternatives, Merlo engineers lead to the development of an 100 percent electric approach. Developing a targeted redesign of all components — from the boom to the chassis, from the axles to the hydraulic system — in order to obtain a solution capable of maximizing autonomy and performance while minimizing hourly operating costs: zero emissions, zero fuel consumption, zero noise.

The finished product is an innovative material handling machine combining the advantages and winning features of telehandlers with those of forklifts.

The Merlo eWorker has a maximum load capacity of 5,511 lbs. and a maximum lift of 15 ft. 7 in. Load capacity at maximum lift is 3,307 lbs. The no flex boom has a maximum reach of 8'5" handling a maximum load of 1,984 lbs.

Generation 0: eWorker combines the best of Merlo's telehandler technology — performance, comfort, safety and efficiency — with reduced machine noise, emissions and use of fossil fuels. All this adds up to reduced total ownership costs, the company said.

Electric Motor Power

The eWorker can put in a full day's (8 hours) work without recharging. It is a compact machine with dimensions similar to those of an industrial forklift, yet, it is equipped with a telescopic boom, setting a new working standard in the forklift industry. It's lower center of gravity and increased stability is gained by positioning the battery in the middle of the vehicle.

The telescopic boom operates from its own electric motor that is connected to a load sensing hydraulic pump. In order to optimize energy efficiency, a dedicated electronic control unit manages the rpm of the electric motor and the oil flow of the hydraulic distributor. In addition, to reduce battery consumption, the telescopic boom descends by gravity via a valve controlled by the same control unit.

The transmission of eWorker is 100 percent electric and consists of a battery that directly powers the electric motors, to ensure generous and constant drive torque throughout the acceleration phase.

The four all-drive wheels are suitable for working indoors or off-road in the construction and agricultural sectors. The 4WD models ensure maximum performance of the transmission, guaranteeing excellent grip on all surfaces, the manufacturer said.

The 4WD layout puts two electric motors at the front: one for each wheel and an additional third electric motor at the rear side, positioned vertically and flanged on the rear axle. This positioning creates maneuvering advantages due to the high steering angle of the rear drive wheels. This combination provides enhanced electronic traction management and the correct speed of all four wheels without slipping.

Versatility for Every Industry

The eWorker's versatility allows it to be used in a multitude of different working environments and allows the use of a wide range of attachments including: forks (different types), equipment for suspended loads such as lifting hooks, or fly jibs with hook or winch; sweeper buckets and aerial work platforms.

All models can be customized to suit customers' needs. In fact, both models will be available with an open or closed cab, with different possible options, such as a heating system or boom suspension, and they can be approved for road traffic, either as self-propelled machinery or as a tractor. For applications in special working environments (e.g., cold stores), heated windscreen and heated seat are available.

With the eWorker, Merlo has opened a new way of thinking and working in the world of industrial and agricultural lifting. Merlo eWorker will be available through Applied Machinery Sales, Merlo importer and distributor of Merlo in the United States, and select Merlo dealers.

For more information, visit https://ams-merlo.com/product/eworker-25-5-90/

