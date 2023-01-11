Myers & Sons Construction (Myers) overcame a variety of challenges, from water, confined space and railroad hazards to environmental issues and a highly accelerated schedule, to successfully complete the Paintersville and Mokelumne River Bridge project.

The $26.4 million project, which addressed the seismic stability deficiencies on four aging bridges located in Caltrans District 3, earned Myers the AGC of California Construction Safety Excellence Award in the category of "Safety on a High Hazard Project."

The project scope included work on two side-by-side Mokelumne River bridges (northbound and southbound structures) that cross the Mokelumne River on I-5 at the San Joaquin/Sacramento County line; on the Paintersville Bridge, crossing the Sacramento River on SR 160 in Courtland; and on the North Sacramento Undercrossing on SR 160, spanning a Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) track in an urban area of north Sacramento. Myers performed retrofits to strengthen bridge columns and upgrade the bridges to be more resistant to ground motions, seismic activity and other earthquake-related issues.

Each structure is critical to the livelihood of the local agricultural community and traveling public, making public mobility a key element of this project. The contractor's work on the Paintersville Bridge, a historical movable structural steel truss bridge, required coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard due to boating laws and regulations on the active Sacramento-to-California Delta shipping channel that the bridge spans.

Myers faced an array of challenges that contributed to the high hazard nature of the project. They included:

Water hazards: The need to perform work over and in moving water on two of the bridges — Paintersville and Mokelumne — posed unique hazards to the construction team as well as the traveling public. Boating traffic required various measures to ensure the waterways remained navigable. Additionally, the use of cranes, drill rigs and other heavy equipment on barges added another layer of complexity and safety concerns. Myers employed a marine engineer to analyze equipment weights and barge capacities to ensure stabilization when drilling for piles, among other solutions;

Confined space and railroad hazards: Working in a confined space and over operational SacRT tracks at the north Sacramento undercrossing site posed falling risks. To mitigate these hazards, the Myers team coordinated with the city of Sacramento and SacRT to develop a value engineering change proposal (VECP) that would lessen traffic impacts on the bridge, create feasible work windows and minimize worker safety concerns;

Accelerated schedule: To reduce safety risks associated with the project's accelerated schedule, Myers employed a variety of measures including increased on-site supervision, enhanced communication with crews and one-way reversing traffic control for key material deliveries and concrete pours, among other measures;

Environmental hazards: Extensive poison oak at the Mokelumne site and persistent smoke from multiple Northern California wildfires presented unique hazards. To protect worker safety, the team cleared and grubbed the Mokelumne site by mechanical means prior to start of construction and they constantly monitored weather and air quality indexes on all jobsites, adjusting work schedules as needed.

Delivering Solutions

No stranger to high-hazard construction projects, Myers drew on its vast risk management experience, its skills in identifying innovative approaches and its experience working in close coordination with an array of stakeholders to deliver solutions that addressed scheduling, quality and safety concerns throughout the job.

The team created an issue resolution plan that assigned responsible persons from both Caltrans and Myers to resolve or escalate specific issues as appropriate. Constant communication took place between the owner and Myers as well as with other stakeholders, enabling the vast majority of issues to be resolved on site.

The VECP that Myers adopted for work on the north Sacramento undercrossing bridge was another uniquely innovative solution that minimized safety risks to the crew and traveling public. For example, the original hinge retrofit plan involved accessing the bridge's underside from below, but SacRT's two-hour work windows made this method risky and slow. The VECP called for completing all hinge retrofit work by accessing the underlying hinges through the bridge deck during one 55-hour weekend bridge closure. This approach eliminated potential shutdowns of the SacRT track and significantly reduced the confined space hazard.

The Myers team coordinated closely with a variety of stakeholders, including Caltrans, the U.S. Coast Guard, SacRT, the city of Sacramento and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Reclamation District 348, on work plans, closures, detours and other impacts. They implemented safety protocols and equipment such as waterway flagging during trestle installation and ensured team members received relevant training to address and mitigate specific project hazards.

