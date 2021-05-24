Equipmentdown-arrow
Soil Connect Named Exclusive Dirt Marketplace of NUCA Colorado

Mon May 24, 2021 - West Edition
Soil Connect


Soil Connect — a digital marketplace connecting those who have soil, aggregates and other building materials with those who need it — has been named as the exclusive dirt marketplace of NUCA's Colorado Chapter.

"NUCA Colorado is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Soil Connect," said Gary Silbernagel, president of the board of directors, NUCA of Colorado. "Through the Soil Connect Marketplace, NUCA members across Colorado can easily find and move dirt, recycled concrete, fill, gravel, mulch, top soil and more. We're encouraging all members to download the app and check it out."

Soil Connect is a digital marketplace focused on the soil and aggregates industry. The platform was created to solve the high costs and inefficiencies associated with the transport and management of soil, aggregates and other materials. The marketplace offers a seamless and streamlined solution for excavators, contractors, developers, landscapers and other building professionals to network and transact with one another while saving time and money and positively impacting the environment, according to the company.

For more information on Soil Connect, visit www.soilconnect.com. For more information on the National Utility Contractors Association, visit www.nuca.com.




