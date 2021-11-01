List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
N.Y.S Association of Town Supers Holds Annual Conference

Mon November 01, 2021 - National Edition


John (third from L) and Laura Olinger (L), town of Ridgeway, with Jay Barnwell (second from L) and John Roden of Tracey Road Equipment. (L-R): Bryan and Mari Louise Merkwa ,owners of Hybrid Building Solutions, with Jamie Dussing of the town of Clarence. (L-R): Viking-Cives Inc.’s Cory Bearor, Justin Sullivan and Dave McBurnie. Admar Supply Representatives Thomas Cain (L) and Matt Statt (R) with Bernie Peck of the town of Geneva. Incoming president Rich Benjamin of the town of Thompson discusses his plans for the future of the association. The golf awards were handed out by Phil Brigandi (L) and Jim Ostrowski of Stadium International, which sponsored the outing. Outgoing 20-21 President Alex Gregor says goodbye after an emotional speech during which he showed his gratitude and appreciation for the association. (L-R): Corey Bearor of Viking-Cives, which sponsored the cocktail reception, speaks with Meghan Osika and Beth Gould of the NYSAOTSOH. (L-R): Incoming President Rich Benjamin; Executive Committee Member and Award Winner Steve Fredrizzi, town of Venice; with Outgoing President Alex Gregor. Vision Award Winner, Highway Rehabilitation Corp.’s Tom Colella (L). accepts the honor from new President Rich Benjamin. EmCee David Miller (L) presents an honorary President’s Plaque to outgoing president Alex Gregor. (L-R): Bill Holvig, town of Mohawk, with Joe Planeta and Rick Zerillo of J & J Equipment. Gary Thorington (C), town of Windham, accepts an Executive Committee Award Plaque. Todd Fiero (L), president of Henderson Products, receives the Vision Award from Incoming President Rich Benjamin. In his acceptance speech for the Vision Award, Todd Fiero (second from R), president of Henderson Products, dedicated the award to his employees. Don Ferrell, Andrew Hutchins and Erica Stanford. Incoming President Rich Benjamin is on the right. (L-R): David Orr of Cornell Local Roads presents James Dussing with the Road Master IV award, along with Jeff Griswold, town of Preble, and Past President 2016. Earl (Tom) Sears (C), retired superintendent from Beekmantown, receives the Lifetime Member award for his dedication to association. Mark Rizzo (L) of H.L. Gage with Dave Duell of the town of Queensbury. (L-R): Rich Ray and Shane Chapman of Tenco USA with Patrick Mahar, past association president (2019), town of Denmark. (L-R): Tyler Peters of Falcon Asphalt Repair Equipment with Stephenson Equipment Representatives Jeff Lantz, Devin Darrigan and Kirby Coon. Marc Dorsey, town of Bethlehem, with his wife, Michelle, and son, Marshall, and daughter, Maddie. Five Star Equipment Representative Gary Mason (L) with Chase Winton of the executive committee from the town of Sherburne. Henderson Products Representative Tim Plante (L) with Art and Debbi Logan of the town of Palatine. (L-R): Todd Kelly, Anne Jackson, Jeri Lynn Kocak of Alta Equipment Company with Dave Shaw of Gradall.

The New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways (NYSAOTSOH) held its 92nd annual conference and educational symposium and EXPO Sept. 28-30 at the Saratoga Hilton in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The theme of this year's conference was "All Roads Start Local."

During the event, the association presented several educational symposiums, including topics on legislative and advocacy, fire safety, foundations of safety leadership, a DOT/CHIPS update, the future of trucking in New York State, effective communication with your town board and crew and a legal and regulatory panel discussion

International Trucks sponsored a golf outing at McGregor Links Country Club, with the prizes provided by Auctions International. Those not participating in the golf outing were invited to a Saratoga Scavenger Hunt around downtown Saratoga and the surrounding area. Vendor night closed out the evening of Sept. 29 and was a big success.

Viking-Cives held a cocktail hour Sept. 19, which lead up to the annual awards banquet, sponsored by Tenco USA and TCBR. The banquet was a highlight of the conference, with the outgoing and incoming presidents both delivering insightful and gracious speeches and their hopes for the future of the association. Many award recipients took home coveted plaques and gifts. Conway Beam Mack sponsored the evening entertainment when comedian Ross Bennett closed out the event with an act that had the crowd roaring and DJ Claude Phelps had the attendees on the dance floor to end the night.

Next year's conference will be in Ellicotville, N.Y. on Sept. 20-23, 2022, at the Holiday Valley Resort. P

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.




