MTE Equipment Solutions is a family-owned and -operated business, headquartered in Rochester, N.Y.

The company was purchased in 2010 by Thomas Houseknecht, who still serves today as company president. At the time of purchase, it was known as S.V. Moffett Company, and it was primarily focused on mowing products in the golf and turf industries, with other locations in Cohoes, N.Y., and North Reading, Mass.

In 2012, the company moved from North Reading to Tewksbury, Mass., for five years, after which it relocated to a larger facility in Derry, N.H. The company opened a new location in New Milford, Conn., expanding the company's footprint to include New York City, Connecticut and Rhode Island in 2018. Over the years, Tom Houseknecht has been joined by his sons, Craig (vice president of sales and operations); Ted (vice president of finance); and Eric (marketing).

Today the company serves a wide range of industries including contractors, universities, municipalities and golf courses as one of the larger suppliers of commercial equipment in the Northeast. The growth of MTE Equipment Solutions has come through the Houseknechts' continued commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

In 2011, the Ventrac product line was added, providing options for grounds care professionals.

"Ventrac is a very versatile, multi-function tractor," said Craig Houseknecht. "It is an excellent machine for mowing and snow removal. It made sense for our turf customers, but also opened a lot of municipal doors for us. You can put dual wheels on the tractor and mow slopes up to 30 degrees. It has a huge assortment of attachments, including plows, snowblowers, loaders, trenchers, etc. It didn't take long before we were the number one Ventrac dealer in the country."

In 2020, MTE added another product offering to its lineup, GiANT Loaders. GiANT Loaders is a family-owned manufacturer in the Netherlands, providing compact articulated oscillating wheel loaders, telehandlers and mini-skid steers. GiANT offers nine different models of loaders with options for different boom configurations. They come standard with a universal skid steer attachment plate, or a mini-universal skid steer attachment plate. This makes GiANT Loaders adaptable to any skid steer attachment.

"The machines are so strong most of them can literally lift their own weight, thus the name GiANT," said Craig Houseknecht. "The name was the owner's way of designating the machines as gigantic ants. We use Kubota engines, an engine that virtually any buyer has confidence in and our machine bodies, fenders, etc., are all made of steel. These machines minimize turf damage with their articulated steering and oscillating frame. GiANT Loaders are well known for their maneuverability in extremely tight places, extreme lift capacity and compact size, making them easy to transport from site to site.

"The capabilities of the G1200 GiANT Loader are impressive, he added. "With a low weight of 2,400 lbs combined with its compact design, the operator can navigate tight spaces with a tipping load of up to 2,400 lbs. GiANT even offers fully electric models for indoor applications or other areas where emissions become an issue."

At the NYS Highway and Public Works Expo this past October, MTE Equipment Solutions announced its latest product offering, KATO Compact Excavator Sales, expanding its product offerings into excavators, along with skid steer and compact track loaders.

"Over the past 13 years, our customer base has broadened, particularly into areas of hardscape and landscape contractors who use these types of machines," said Craig Houseknecht. "KATO is also a family-owned and -operated company with a great reputation that is underserved in our market. It's powered with Kubota and Yanmar engines, both of which we are very familiar with and have the ability to support.

"They also offer Cushman Vehicles, E-Z-GO, Jacobsen Turf Equipment, Smithco, Gravely and more," he added. "Despite challenges from COVID and supply chain related issues, MTE Equipment Solutions has continued to make a strong commitment to product inventory. Its warehouses are overflowing with new machines ready to be shipped. Having the inventory on hand has been another key to our growth. That has certainly been a challenge over the last few years, but right now, we have the largest inventory of equipment that we have ever had."

In addition to providing quality products, the Houseknechts have assembled a dynamic team of individuals that are dedicated to success. Their team is ready to help customers get the job done with four full-service locations and more than 20 on-the-road sales representatives, equipped with heavy-duty trucks and trailers. Each location offers factory-trained technicians, a full parts inventory and on-the-road service trucks ready to be dispatched for onsite repairs.

According to the company, when customers choose MTE Equipment Solutions they gain access to its extensive range of high-quality machinery and tools for various industries, backed by its exceptional service and expertise. Many of MTE's products are available on Sourcewell and numerous state bidding contracts.

