Utah's bridges are the best maintained in the nation, according to a recent report issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highways Administration (FHWA).

Utah has the lowest percentage of bridges on the National Highway System (which includes interstates and other key U.S. highways) classified in "poor" condition out of all 50 states. Only 0.1 percent of these bridges in Utah are considered in poor condition based on the condition of the driving surface, support beams, bases and columns.

"UDOT has a proactive approach to maintaining Utah's roads and bridges — we say, ‘good roads cost less,' and our focus is on keeping them in good condition, rather than waiting until major repairs are needed," said Rebecca Nix, UDOT bridge management engineer. "This helps our roads and bridges last longer, makes them safer, and is a more efficient way to utilize taxpayer funds."

Only two National Highway System bridges across the state were in poor condition at the time the data was submitted to FHWA: the southbound I-15 bridge over East Nichols Canyon Road in Cedar City, which was replaced earlier this year, and the I-84 westbound bridge over 4400 South in Riverdale, which is scheduled for replacement in 2025.

The I-80 bridge over 2000 East in Salt Lake City was downgraded to poor condition earlier this year, but its replacement is currently under construction as part of the I-80/I-215 reconstruction in east Salt Lake County.

State-By-State Ranking

Percent deck area of NHS bridges classified in poor condition (in percentages):

Alabama: 0.5

Alaska: 5.8

Arizona: 0.9

Arkansas: 3.5

California: 6.2

Colorado: 3.4

Connecticut: 7.7

Delaware: 2.7

Disctrict of Columbia: 7.5

Florida: 0.5

Georgia: 0.5

Hawaii: 1.9

Idaho: 3.7

Indiana: 2.3

Iowa: 2.4

Kansas: 2.5

Kentucky: 3.8

Louisiana: 5.5

Maine: 7.1

Maryland: 2.5

Michigan: 7.0

Minnesota: 5.8

Mississippi: 2.8

Missouri: 7.1

Montana: 4.7

Nebraska: 2.0

Nevada: 1.0

New Hampshire: 4.3

New Jersey:6.6

New Mexico: 2.4

North Carolina: 2.8

North Dakota: 2.3

Ohio: 2.0

Oklahoma: 0.8

Oregon: 1.1

Pennsylvania:4.4

South Carolina: 4.3

South Dakota: 3.3

Tennessee: 5.0

Texas: 1.1

Utah: 0.1

Vermont: 3.4

Virginia: 3.0

Washington:8.8

Wisconsin: 2.6

Wyoming: 5.2

