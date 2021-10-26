List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Toro Now Available at Southeastern Equipment's Ohio, Michigan Stores

Tue October 26, 2021 - Midwest Edition #22
Southeastern Equipment


Southeastern Equipment Co. represents the Toro line up including trenchers, stump grinders, mud buggys, concrete and mortar mixers and the Toro Dingo walk-on skid steer and attachments.
Southeastern Equipment Co. represents the Toro line up including trenchers, stump grinders, mud buggys, concrete and mortar mixers and the Toro Dingo walk-on skid steer and attachments.
Southeastern Equipment Co. represents the Toro line up including trenchers, stump grinders, mud buggys, concrete and mortar mixers and the Toro Dingo walk-on skid steer and attachments. Southeastern sells, rents and services Toro equipment. Southeastern Equipment Company now carries the full line of Toro Siteworks compact equipment.

Southeastern Equipment Company now carries the full line of Toro Siteworks compact equipment. Included in the lineup is a robust offering including trenchers, stump grinders, mud buggys, concrete and mortar mixers and the Toro Dingo walk-on skid steer and attachments.

"Adding the Toro brand to our equipment lineup is a natural fit," said Thor Hess, executive vice president of Southeastern. "We're committed to providing the best brands, and Toro has long been known as one of the best in the compact equipment segment."

While Southeastern will now sell and service Toro equipment, the addition of the brand to its rental fleet is the biggest win for the company.

"As we continue to grow and improve our dedicated rental business, we need to have the products that customers are looking for," said Hess. "Adding Toro will strengthen our product offering for landscapers, homeowners, utility and residential contractors."

For more information, call 800/798-5438 or visit southeasternequip.com and toro.com/en/about.

About Southeastern Equipment Company

Southeastern Equipment Company has been renting, selling and servicing heavy and light machinery since 1957. The company has 18 locations throughout Ohio, Michigan,

Kentucky and Indiana. Southeastern also operates a parts ecommerce portal at parts.southeasternequip.com.

Manufacturers represented by Southeastern Equipment Company include: Case Construction, Kobelco, Bomag, Gradall, Toro, Mauldin Paving Products, Etnyre, Vacall, Schwarze, Eager Beaver Trailers, Skyjack, Superior Broom, Fecon, Sullair, Werk Brau and several others.




Today's top stories

Is Your Equipment Fleet Ready for Winter?

CM Labs' Heavy Equipment Simulators Provide Innovative Solution for Addressing Construction Skilled Labor Shortage

Southway Rebuilding Historic Lexington Market in Downtown Baltimore

OTR Introduces NDX Tire, Wheel System Featuring 'Tire That Never Goes Flat'

Work On Hampden Bridge Bundle Proceeds

Homeland Security Bill Would Include $50M for Coast Guard Museum in Connecticut

IAAP Sees Strong Support at Its Annual Golf Outing

U.S. Consolidated Subsidiary Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America to Be Renamed as Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc.



 

Read more about...

Business News Michigan Mini / Compact Equipment Ohio Southeastern Equipment Co., Inc. Toro






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo