Town Superintendents of Highways Assoc. Holds Annual Conference

Wed November 30, 2022 - National Edition
NYSAOTSOH


Retired Past Presidents Willie Reifsteck of the town of Middlesex, Joe Amico of the town of Gates and Marty Roberts of the town of Reading. (Photo courtesy of New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.) 2022 VISION awardee Tag Williamson of Chemung Supply Corp. and Incoming Association President David Miller of the town of Lockport. (Photo courtesy of New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.) Megan Osika of the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways; and Past Presidents Alex Gregor, retired of the town of Southampton, and Joel Kie of the town of Dickenson. (Photo courtesy of New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.) Past Presidents Bill Weller, retired of the town of Florida, and Keith Hurtgam of the town of Hartland. (Photo courtesy of New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.) Fred Hiffa of NYSAOTSOH speaks to association members. (Photo courtesy of New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.) Golf outing prizes were sponsored by International Trucks. (Photo courtesy of New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.) Comedian Max Dolcelli warms up the crowd. (Photo courtesy of New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.) David Miller of the town of Lockport is the incoming 2022-23 association president. (Photo courtesy of New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.) Association President Rich Benjamin of the town of Thompson reflects on his term in office. (Photo courtesy of New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.) President Rich Benjamin (L) of the town of Thompson and Banquet Emcee and Fourth Vice President Mike Graham of the town of Kingsbury. (Photo courtesy of New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.) Bill Slocum, retired of the town of Ontario, receives the Honorary Life Member award. (Photo courtesy of New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.) David Orr, CLRP, and Theresa Burke, town of Red Hook executive committee secretary, receive Level 4 Road recognition. (Photo courtesy of New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.) Outgoing President Rich Benjamin (L) of the town of Thompson and David Miller (R) of the town of Lockport and new association president present Joe Wasilewski of the town of Lorraine with the first-year plaque for being on executive committee. (Photo courtesy of New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.) (L-R): Nick Padulo and Brendan Geiss, both of Tracey Road Equipment, receive the 2022 VISION award from Incoming Association President David Miller of the town of Lockport.(Photo courtesy of New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.)

The New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways (NYSAOTSOH) held its 93rd annual conference, educational symposium and expo Sept. 20 to 23, 2022, at the Holiday Valley resort in Endicottville, N.Y. The theme of this year's conference was "Keeping Communities Connected."

Speakers during the conference included:

  • Carley J Hill, CEO and founder of CAHill TECH Inc., a software company in Clarence, N.Y., that develops training and compliance tools;
  • Fred Hiffa and Megan Osika of NYSAOTSOH led a roundtable discussion on the state's upcoming legislative sessions and political landscape for 2023;
  • Steve Fedrizzi of the town of Venice and Jeffrey Scott, a technical assistance engineer, offered a presentation titled, "Working Together With Farmers and Contractors to Build a Better Community," which included information on how highway departments can work with their farming community and contractors to help mitigate damage to roads;
  • Pat Mahar of the town of Denmark and Tyler Jones of the town of Martinsburg offered a program on renewable development and tips for risk management. This program provided an overview on how to protect roads from damage, including requesting the developer to put up a bond, video and core sample of your roads and meeting regularly with the developer.
  • Brian Kirch, the statewide CHIPS coordinator of NYSDOT, and Don Arnold, assistant bureau director, provided an update on NYSDOT and CHIPS;
  • Alex Gregor of the town of Southampton and Chase Winton of the town of Cherburne offered a presentation titled, "Bridge New York: How to Get Your Application Noticed;"
  • William Van Slyke of Van Slyke Consulting; Rich Benjamin of the town of Thompson; and Teresa Burke of the town of Red Hook offered tips on communicating with the public;
  • A panel of legal and industry experts held a Q&A session, which covered a broad area of topics; and
  • A representative from a local retirement system gave a short presentation covering retirement topics.

In addition to the educational portion of the event, the association held its annual banquet and installed new NYSAOTSOH officers. P

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.




