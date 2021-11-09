Justin Vermillion, vice president of sales and operations of Underground Machinery Rental, with the new Merlo machines.

Underground Machinery Rental, headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., has added the Merlo line of telehandlers and rotos to its fleet of specialized equipment utilized by the utility and construction markets across the United States.

"Underground Machinery Rental was started in 2019 when we saw a need to fill the machinery gap that the utility and underground construction industry was experiencing," said Justin Vermillion, Underground partner and vice president of sales and operations. "Contractors need a reliable option for short- or long-term underground machinery rentals to get projects completed on time and efficiently. This is what Underground Machinery Rentals delivers."

Underground Machinery Rental has developed a reputation for consistently supplying up-to-date and reliable equipment. Its current rental fleet includes Ditch Witch fiber blowers and pullers and its signature amphibious off-road industrial vehicle, the Fat Truck.

After listening to customer requests, Vermillion and his team realized they needed to expand their offerings, and by extension their market, "to include a line of complementary equipment to sell as well as rent." he said. "We became intrigued by Merlo telehandlers. We were looking for machines that delivered a broad range of operating capacities and capabilities."

"Underground Machinery has developed a laser sharp focus on their industry," said Bill Grundy, AMS-Merlo territory manager. "They did their research and chose Merlo. These telehandlers fit their industry and product focus."

Recently, Underground took delivery of the Merlo High Capacity P50.18HM and the Roto 70.24 SPLUS with its 360-degree turret rotation. With just these two machines Underground has already expanded its customer base to include tree care and construction businesses in its area.

"We like that these machines accept a broad range of attachments," Vermillion said, "especially slewing platforms and the Woodcracker. Both of these accessories fit the needs of our customer demographic. The Roto, with either attachment, makes powerline work cleaner and safer."

All Merlos are available for direct purchase and rent.

For more information, visit undergroundmachineryrental.com.

