Yanmar Compact Equipment is bringing its engine and mini excavator expertise into the field of electrification with its first electric mini excavator prototype: the new SV17e. This innovation represents an important strategic step in the transformation for Yanmar Compact Equipment.

"Our aim, together with our dealer partners, is to build stronger relationships and create even greater customer value," said CEO Giuliano Parodi. "Our transformation will embrace our entire business and will encompass new products with alternative fuel technologies. The SV17e prototype is a clear demonstration of our intent to build a sustainable business for our customers and dealer partners."

The SV17e is a mini excavator aimed at customers in the European market and plays in the 1.5 to 2.0 tonnes segment. Powered by efficient electric drive and hard working 48-volt batteries with fast charging capability, it's a quiet, zero emission machine designed to meet the most demanding emissions restrictions, according to the manufacturer.

In-line with Yanmar Compact Equipment's commitment to create an exceptional customer experience, the appeal of SV17e goes beyond simply being an electric machine. The design and engineering team have set out to build a machine which offers the highest levels of comfort, ergonomics and operational power, precision and control.

"Our prototype is significant because it demonstrates our capability to bring the quality and reliability of our highly respected conventional engine technology into the arena of electrification," explained Director Product Management EMEA Cedric Durand. "But we have gone further. As always, the operator is at the heart of this machine, and we have challenged ourselves to deliver the comfort, power, control and precision which we believe will surpass the expectations of professional operators."

In preparation for its sales start at bauma 2022, the prototype SV17e currently is undergoing Yanmar's product testing regime. These tough field tests are uncompromising in their thoroughness to ensure an uncompromising level of durability and reliability in the design and engineering, the manufacturer said.

According to Director Engineering EMEA Sota Takami, "We are very pleased with the performance to date — as you would expect, we have a rigorous testing regime which pushes every aspect of the machine to its limit. The machine has performed very well in all these tests. We are particularly pleased with the power and control of the machine. Of course, this is a quiet, zero emission machine but that, in itself, is not enough. We must create a great feeling for the operator. I am confident that professional operators will be very comfortable in this machine, they will certainly feel the power, control and the precision handling they will need to take on the big jobs as well as the small jobs."

