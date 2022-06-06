The 8-story development is on track to top-off construction in December, with delivery slated for the fall of 2023. (CMC Group/Morabito Properties photo)

As demand for Miami real estate continues to mount with thousands of new residents moving to Florida every day, Bay Harbor Islands' newest luxury condominium is moving onward and upward.

Vertical construction is well under way at the Arquitectonica-designed Onda Residences, a 41-unit boutique waterfront condominium being developed along Biscayne Bay at 1135 103rd Street in Miami's exclusive Bay Harbor Islands community.

The 8-story development is on track to top-off construction in December, with delivery slated for the fall of 2023.

Onda benefits from the track-record and expertise of Ugo Colombo of CMC Group and Valerio Morabito of Morabito Properties — two world-class developers driven by their Italian instincts for quality, style and craftsmanship.

Coastal Construction serves as the development's general contractor.

"Once complete, Onda will be a retreat in one of Miami's most desirable neighborhoods," said developer Ugo Colombo, founder of CMC Group.

"The building's boutique lifestyle, idyllic bayfront location and timeless design will brand it as a standout property for years to come," added developer Valerio Morabito, CEO of Morabito Properties.

Residences include impeccably finished units ranging from two- to four-bedroom plus den layouts, measuring between 1,809 and 3,535 sq. ft. in size. Four penthouse residences measure up to 5,073 sq. ft. — two of which include private rooftop pool decks. With only a limited selection of residences remaining for sale, the building's available inventory is priced between $5 million and $8.5 million.

Onda — also known as the Italian word for "wave" — has been architecturally designed by Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica, with interiors imagined by creative design masterminds Carlo and Paolo Colombo of A++ Human Sustainable Architecture, and lush landscaping by award-winning landscape architect Enzo Enea of Enea Garden Design.

Onda's prime Bay Harbor Islands location boasts more than 300 linear ft. of bay frontage and sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Among Onda's most popular features is its private marina with 15 boat slips, ranging from 35 to 50 linear ft., which are available for purchase by residents only. The development also will include a water sports launch dock with available kayaks, paddle boards and inflatables, boasting direct ocean access through Miami's Haulover inlet.

Building amenities will include a rooftop pool deck and lounge area; a fitness center with Technogym equipment, a yoga studio, a spa with massage treatment rooms, changing facilities, and steam bath and sauna rooms. Onda also will feature personalized services, security and technology along with a front desk reception, covered valet drop-off area, personal parking spaces, electric vehicle charging stations and bicycle storage, and residential storage space.

The building will offer an integrated digital concierge along with readily accessible WiFi throughout all public spaces, and FTTH (fiber to the home) technology for voice, video and high-speed internet.

Colombo and Morabito previously partnered in 2016 to lead the development of Beach House 8, a nearby boutique waterfront condo building on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. Most recently, Colombo and his firm CMC Group delivered Brickell Flatiron, a 64-story luxury tower in Downtown Miami's Brickell Financial District. Morabito also is currently developing Wyncatcher, a mixed-use office development in Miami's Wynwood Arts District.

Fortune Development Sales is managing sales and marketing for Onda Residences.

For more information, visit www.ondaresidences.com, www.CMCGroupMiami.com and www.MorabitoProperties.com.

Today's top stories