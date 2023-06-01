List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Western N.Y. Super Assoc. Holds 40th Annual Equipment Show

    Thu June 01, 2023 - National Edition
    CEG


    HYTORC of New York offered a hands-on display at the show. (Superintendents Profile photo)
    HYTORC of New York offered a hands-on display at the show. (Superintendents Profile photo)
    HYTORC of New York offered a hands-on display at the show. (Superintendents Profile photo) J.C. Smith Inc.’s exhibit attracted many superintendents and their crews during the show. (Superintendents Profile photo) During the show, attendees had the opportunity to discuss their truck needs with Conway Beam Truck Group. (Superintendents Profile photo) Alta Equipment Company showcased this Volvo L50H wheel loader and other equipment during the show. (Superintendents Profile photo) Rick Zerillo, western New York sales representative of J&J Equipment, shows off the remote-controlled Spider mower.(Superintendents Profile photo) Mark Kough, sales manager, and Jennifer Himes, regional sales representative, both of Henderson Products Inc., were ready to discuss how their company had plenty of trucks in stock, ready to ship. (Superintendents Profile photo) Jesse Weller (L), sales manager, and Nick Padulo, both of Tracey Road Equipment, were ready to discuss highway department equipment needs with superintendents and their crews. (Superintendents Profile photo) Dick Amidon, sales representative of Baschmann Services, is ready to tout the features and benefits of this Hitachi loader.(Superintendents Profile photo) James Hunt and Amanda Gibson of Joe Johnson Equipment stand in front of the Elgin Crosswind sweeper. (Superintendents Profile photo) Milton Cat had an extensive display at the show. (Superintendents Profile photo) Rich Wainwright (L), regional sales manager of Viking-Cives, takes a photo with Dale Brooks, highway superintendent of the town of Barre. (Superintendents Profile photo) Steven Blumenstock and Ellen Lewis, both of FCAR Tech USA LLC, discuss their company’s extensive diagnostic equipment for trucks and equipment during the show. (Superintendents Profile photo)

    The Western New York Superintendents Association (WNYVSA) held its 40th Annual Equipment Show April 26, 2023, at the town of Ogden Highway facility in Spencerport, N.Y.

    Superintendents and their crews from local municipalities attended the event, and local dealers, technology companies, service companies and many more showcased their products and services, helping to make the show a big success. P

    This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.




    Today's top stories

    Construction Jobs Picture Looks Bright, But Where Are the Workers?

    Austin's $4B CAP Project Reshapes Highway

    ASV Announces 2022 Dealer Award Winners

    Phase Two of $464M LA 1 Bridge Begins in Louisiana

    H.O. Penn Begins Series of Events to Celebrate 100 Years

    McCullough Construction Replacing Swift Creek Bridge

    Yonkers Contracting to Perform Bridge Slide On I-95 in Connecticut

    Berlon Industries Offers Wide Variety of Unique Attachments









    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA