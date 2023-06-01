HYTORC of New York offered a hands-on display at the show. (Superintendents Profile photo)

The Western New York Superintendents Association (WNYVSA) held its 40th Annual Equipment Show April 26, 2023, at the town of Ogden Highway facility in Spencerport, N.Y.

Superintendents and their crews from local municipalities attended the event, and local dealers, technology companies, service companies and many more showcased their products and services, helping to make the show a big success. P

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.

