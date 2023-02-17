Yoder & Frey conducted its annual Florida auction from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla.

This year's event marked the the 49th annual Florida auction for the company. There were thousands of construction, agricultural and commercial lots up for grabs at this year's event.

Whether attendees were looking to buy or sell, it was the perfect opportunity to get their hands on the latest heavy equipment and machinery. From dozers and backhoes to tractors and trailers, Yoder & Frey had a wide variety of iron on display.

