Yoder & Frey Holds Its 2023 Florida Auctions

Fri February 17, 2023 - National Edition


Yoder & Frey conducted its annual Florida auction from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla.

This year's event marked the the 49th annual Florida auction for the company. There were thousands of construction, agricultural and commercial lots up for grabs at this year's event.

Whether attendees were looking to buy or sell, it was the perfect opportunity to get their hands on the latest heavy equipment and machinery. From dozers and backhoes to tractors and trailers, Yoder & Frey had a wide variety of iron on display.

(All photographs are Copyright 2023 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Deborah and Paul Steed were looking at for a few skid steers for their son who has a hardscaping business in Utah.
Steve and Becky Tolliver, co-owners of Ky.-based Little Creek Construction, check out the various pieces of equipment on Lot 151.
Richard, co-owner, Theresa and Elizabeth Leyman of L&L in Va. pose in front the Cat D6 dozer.
Garrett King of King Environmental, Finley, Ohio, checks out the cab of the D5K LGP crawler dozer. King is an equipment operator for the company.
Mike Flynn is the owner of Flynn’s Custom Concrete in Highland, Wis.
Engines, engines and more engines for as far as the eye can see.
Just a few of the many new and used excavators available.
New and used Cat excavators were available as well.
Cathan McCourt of Lomghall Clamps in Northern Ireland inspected and liked what he saw and planned to bid on the Komatsu PC210LC excavator.
Carlos Torres of Rabbytos Inc. in Puerto Rico tests out this John Deere backhoe.
Jared McGaffee (L) of N.C.-based Skye Equipment and Mike Finley of S.C.-based 4M Iron teamed op looking for bargains.
Jerry Reierson of Reierson Construction in Bemidja, Minn., checks out this Vicsec 5050 dumper. The auction featured dumpers in all sizes.
Zak Othman (L) of Zak Trading Machinery in England and John Humphreys of JH Equipment, UK, were interested in the low-hour Volvo Artic Trucks.
Ron Alger, used equipment manager of Anderson Equipment in Albany, N.Y., looks over the Komatsu D51PX dozer for one of his customers.
Hundreds of dozers, trucks and excavators were being sold.
This new Barford T622R tracked trommel was being sold.
Craig and Sue Ferguson of Ferguson Equipment & Trailer Sales, Dover, Minn., brought their three Pomeranian pups along.
Yvan (L) and Alexander Chauvette of Chauvette Tractor in Quebec, Canada, planned to bid on many of the new machines offered, like this Yanmar wheel loader.
There was a wide assortment of new, low-hour and older excavators available.
Auctioneer Josh Scott kept the auction running.
Yoder & Frey Doug Paul catches the final bid.
Calum McLoughlin of Yancy Bros. checks out a Cat 320 excavator.
Felix Rodriguez is about to place the sold sign on the first unit. The auction featured this pair of new Hamm compactors.
The high bidder of this 2022 Bomag roller was on site.
The bidders were able to bid from the comfort of the tent. It was a welcome relief from the blazing sun.
(L-R): Steve Phillips, Darren Talbot and Stewart Henry came in from England to take in the auction.
Dale “Packy” Fairgriebe of Md.-based Vilmiller Equipment tries out the D5 MXL Cat dozer.
Rachel, Wrenley (baby) and Jacob Hyatt of JDH Trucking of N.C. took a look at dozers.
Andrew Geurink of Holland Equipment Services stands on a Cat D6H dozer to replicate an identical photo his father took years ago.
Shannon Upton (L) and Caden Wood of Wood Sales, Belmont, Miss,. check out at a Genie telehandler.
Euro Auctions/Yoder & Frey’s Derek Keys was kept busy ensuring that everything ran smoothly at the auction.
Brad Tucker (L), supervisor, Empire Paving (Connecticut), and Dan Troiano, Equip Sales and Empire Paving salesman, check out a lot of excavators.




