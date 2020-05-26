$1.6B Guernsey Power Plant Will Have Strong Foundation

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

$1.6B Guernsey Power Plant Will Have Strong Foundation

Tue May 26, 2020 - Midwest Edition #11
Lori Tobias – CEG Correspondent


The Guernsey Power Station, expected to be complete in about two and a half years, will sell wholesale power to the energy grid.
The Guernsey Power Station, expected to be complete in about two and a half years, will sell wholesale power to the energy grid.
The Guernsey Power Station, expected to be complete in about two and a half years, will sell wholesale power to the energy grid. The project will create hundreds of jobs during the anticipated 30-month construction period. An all-terrain dump truck moves excavated soils on the Guernsey Power Station site. The angle drilling rig assists crews in sealing acres of cavities left behind by the previous property owner. The Guernsey Power Station is being built on the site of an old, abandoned coal mine. Work is under way on the foundation for a $1.6 billion, 1,850-megawatt, natural gas-fired energy generation facility in southern Guernsey County, Ohio. This drill rig is used for drilling mine mitigation holes. An excavator with soil compaction plate attachment is ready to go to work on the Guernsey Power Station project site. The grout batch plant is ready for mine mitigation. A grout pump truck fills in the voids with cement so the power plant has a sturdy foundation to sit on.

Work is under way on the foundation for a $1.6 billion, 1,850-megawatt, natural gas-fired energy generation facility in southern Guernsey County, Ohio, the heart of the state's Utica and Marcellus Shale gas development area. But first, the crew must finish sealing acres of cavities left behind by the previous property owner.

"The project is being built over a coal mine abandoned at the site a decade ago," said Curtis Wilkerson, spokesman of Orion Strategies. "They're injecting cement into the cavities to ensure there will be a strong base for the power plant to be built upon."

The task involves the use of grout pumps; track hoes; drills; a 150-ton crane; loaders; scrapers; motor graders; a water truck; and off-road trucks and street sweepers.

Once that is complete, they'll get to work on the foundation, but even that has an unusual twist to it — local roads and bridges are off limits. Instead, they'll transport the main centerline equipment — generator, gas turbine, steam turbine and transformers — by rail. They'll also bring in man lifts; fork lifts; gantry hydraulic cranes; heavy-lift lattice cranes; loaders; and a Goldhofer multi-axle heavy load mover.

The facility, expected to be completed in about two and a half years, will sell wholesale power to the energy grid.

"The country is divided into regional transmission areas," Wilkerson said. "Ohio is part of an area referred to as the PJM that is a 13-state region. When it was first founded, it included Pennsylvania, Jersey and Maryland, and expanded from there. Ohio is part of the PJM and there is a certain load necessary to remain on the grid. A large number of retired coal fired power plants have been replaced by natural gas plants and renewables."

The facility will use combined cycle technology and a dry air cooling system, making it a cost-efficient, fuel-efficient plant, and boosting the local economy through job creation and tax revenue for the community and schools, according to the project overview.

"It works similar to a jet engine," Wilkerson said. "The phrase-combined cycle is inside the power plant; the main generator is a turbine. When gas goes through it it's like a huge jet engine. It burns fuels, spins turbines and creates energy. They take that heat from the exhaust and utilize that to put into a Heat Recovery Steam Generator [HRZOG], which heats water, creating steam and spinning another generator in order to create a second level of power. It raises the efficiency rate enormously."

Benefits to the community are numerous, said Wilkerson.

The project will create hundreds of jobs during the anticipated 30-month construction period. Once complete, the plant will require highly-skilled professionals to run the facility and provide regular maintenance.

"Local workers and businesses are stepping up to meet plant construction and operation needs such as natural gas supply; readily available construction; maintenance and safety equipment; and ongoing plant operations. The anticipated annual plant maintenance budget is $20 million, with at least half of that being spent locally."

The plant also will partner with local communities, generating additional revenue for the Village of Byesville, which has agreed to provide water and services for the new plant.

The projected economic impact for Ohio during construction:

  • 8,540 Job-Years (or 3,110 average annual jobs)
  • $33.8 million in state and local tax revenue
  • $450.1 million in associated labor income
  • $952.8 million in output (business sales)
  • $586.2 million in gross state product

The projected economic impact for Ohio during operation:

  • $1.1 million in annual state and local tax revenue
  • $82.2 million in annual output
  • $11.7 million in associated annual labor income
  • $43.1 million in annual gross state product. CEG


Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Energy natural gas Ohio